Tork Introduces Interactive Clean Hospital Training and New Surface Cleaning Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and hygiene company, Essity, the global manufacturer of Tork professional hygiene products, today launched the Tork Interactive Clean Hospital Training, a free online interactive tool designed to make the training process for cleaning healthcare facilities accessible, engaging and efficient.

The training is based on the Association for the Health Care Environment's (AHE) Practice Guidance for Health Care Environmental Cleaning, the go-to resource for best-in-class tools, products, education and training. The digital simulation aims to ensure that Environmental Services (EVS) staff fulfill cleaning tasks according to these recommendations. The training is available in more than 20 languages such as English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali.

Adding to Tork Surface Cleaning Solutions, Tork is also introducing Tork Microfiber Surface Cleaning Cloths. The new cloths provide quality results the first time, mitigating the risk of healthcare associated infections (HAI) and contributing to a safe and clean healthcare environment.

"We know that EVS managers welcome this type of training and education. As the needs can vary across the organization and in different parts of a hospital, it is important to have a solution such as Tork Interactive Clean Hospital Training that can be accessed from any device, which allows staff to train in a variety of environments," said Thomas Bergin, Marketing Director - Healthcare, Essity Professional Hygiene.

Accompanying the Tork Interactive Clean Hospital Training is the "Train-the-Trainer" presentation, a tool developed to help EVS leaders in training their teams. According to the recent Essentials Initiative 2020-2021 survey from Essity, more than 7 out of 10 people say they will have higher expectations on the hygiene standards of hospitals after COVID-19. The results indicate that EVS staff are more important than ever in contributing to hygienic healthcare environments.

Tork has a strong track record developing innovative training solutions to help raise the hygiene standard and support clean and safe hospital environments. In 2019, Tork introduced the Tork VR Clean Hands training, the first-of-its-kind interactive hand hygiene training, awarded a category winner at the prestigious Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award in 2020.

"We are dedicated to helping create safe care environments and ultimately help prevent HAI's. As EVS staff is the first line of defense it is important that they also get the best tools and training available. We have developed a complete range of services and products to support their important work," said Thomas Bergin.

