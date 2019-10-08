Tork Launches Free Online Modules To Help Restaurateurs Bolster Their Bottom Line

"With more than 50 years of experience, Tork understands the foodservice industry. We continuously conduct market research and speak to our customers to understand how they think and what challenges they are facing. From that comes a deep knowledge of the foodservice industry and business challenges," said Hanneke Kuipers, Marketing Director HoReCa, Essity Professional Hygiene "With Reach for the Stars, our knowledge and experience is even more accessible to restaurant owners and managers, on a large scale and for free, to help businesses grow."

In addition to the Reach for the Stars program, Tork also launched the Tork Clean Care™ program for the foodservice industry. The aim is to educate businesses and professionals working within the foodservice industry on the importance of hand hygiene. The Clean Care program provides businesses with research, tools and training as well as product and service recommendations for kitchen hygiene.

"Good hygiene can have a big impact on results for restaurants. Gathering everything from research and training tips to service and product solutions on one website, we aim to help our customers improve their businesses," Kuipers said.

