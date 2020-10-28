Tork® Offers Hygiene Best Practices for Long Term Care Facilities

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company, Essity, the global manufacturer of Tork professional hygiene products, has published the Tork LTC Reopening Guide. This document outlines safety measures and hygiene protocols that long term care facilities should consider when reopening their space to visitors. The guide provides a roadmap for how facilities can effectively educate visitors on best hygiene practices, as well as how to properly exercise social distancing to uphold the safety and well-being of residents, visitors, and staff.

The Tork LTC Reopening Guide includes a comprehensive checklist for assisted living facilities to establish increased hand hygiene standards and new surface cleaning protocols. It also provides recommendations for product solutions and how to best consider the placement of hygiene stations throughout your facility.

"Long term care and assisted living facility staff have been under tremendous pressure throughout the pandemic. It's placed enormous strain on residents, who in many cases, have experienced prolonged isolation," said Deborah Chung, Healthcare Segment Manager, Professional Hygiene for Essity. "While it's important that residents have the opportunity to interact with their loved ones, it's equally critical that we all do our part to keep these high-risk environments safe from infection. As a global hygiene leader, we have outlined measures that offer simple steps that residents, staff and visitors should take to continue to keep these communities safe."

To download the Tork LTC Reopening Guide, visit https://www.torkusa.com/hygiene/good-hygiene/tork-clean-care/healthcare

