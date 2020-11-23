Tork PeakServe® Recessed Cabinet Adapter Wins The Innovation Award For The Dispenser Category At ISSA Show North America 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tork PeakServe® Recessed Cabinet Adapter, the latest paper hand towel dispenser innovation from Tork, an Essity brand, was named an Innovation Award Winner in the Dispenser Category at the ISSA Show North America 2020. Tork PeakServe Recessed is an adapter that comes in two sizes allowing users to retrofit existing stainless-steel recessed cabinets into a high-capacity, high-performing dispensing system that delivers towels one-at-a-time for improved hygiene and serves guests in just three seconds so visitors can get in and out of restrooms quickly for improved social distancing. The adapters are compatible with many types of recessed cabinets. And unlike expensive and time-consuming renovations, it takes approximately five minutes to install, saving staff time and facilities the cost of expensive renovations. With the expansion of the Tork PeakServe family, all restroom types within a high-traffic venue – no matter the size or layout – will be able to take advantage of the proven benefits of Tork PeakServe without worrying about managing different types of refills.

"We are proud to have been voted Innovation Award Winner in the Dispenser Category at this year's ISSA Show," said Alberto Cajiga, Vice President of Marketing at Essity, Tork Professional Hygiene. "With the expansion of the Tork PeakServe family, facility managers now have another way to improve efficiency among their cleaning teams while helping to create more hygienic restrooms and facilities."

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We improve people's well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers for improved well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

