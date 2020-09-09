Tork releases two new Reach for the Stars reports to help restaurants navigate the new normal

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurants need to plan for the possibility of permanent shifts in how and where people want to eat. The two new reports from Tork address important business challenges that have emerged because of new guest preferences and behaviors in response to COVID-19. One of the reports focuses on how restaurants can redesign their service experience to be safer and more hygienic, and the other aims at helping restaurants excel when it comes to takeout.

The reports are part of the Tork Reach for the Stars program, which offers insight, inspiration and tools to take businesses to the next level. The two new reports will offer best practices to help restaurants transform their business operations in a new environment, including:

Reimagining design for safety

Promoting hygiene through messaging and proper product placement

Going digital with menus and payment options

Expanding and diversifying takeout offerings

"We want to help restaurants get back to business in the best ways possible," said Renee Howell, Global Brand Communications Manager, Essity Professional Hygiene. "This has been a challenging time for many businesses. Therefore, we are determined to support them by providing industry-leading expertise and encouraging managers to seize this moment as an opportunity to promote safer ways of re-connecting over food."

The two new reports will be available online for free. On the website, restaurant managers will also find a compilation of tips that are easy to implement at their restaurant, regardless of style, size or resources. The tips cover an array of topics, from choosing the appropriate soap and hand sanitizers to the importance of staff properly drying their hands.

Tork Clean Care – expertise and hygiene solutions for the foodservice industry

The Tork Clean Care program offers resources to help managers become better at hygiene. On the dedicated foodservice page, managers will find handwashing guides, dispenser placement advice, surface cleaning guides, and hygiene training for foodservice staff. The program also offers recommendations on products that will help promote optimal hygiene and safety in restaurants, kitchens and restrooms.

"The biggest obstacle to attract old and new guests to your restaurants is making them feel safe," said Carolyn Berland, senior scientist and Global Brand Innovation Manager, Essity Professional Hygiene. "As cleaning is second nature in a kitchen, the importance of hygiene is nothing new. However, in the new normal, restaurants must be more transparent, and proactively communicate hygiene measures so guests can be assured they are safe."

For more information:

Matt Longo, Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We improve people's well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers for improved well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand

Related Links

http://www.torkusa.com

