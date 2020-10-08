Tork® Site Safety Guide Shares Hygiene and Safety Recommendations for Manufacturers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global health and hygiene company, Essity, the global manufacturer of Tork, has published the Tork Site Safety Guide for Manufacturing. This guide offers insights from Essity's first-hand experience confronting the pandemic and its role in advising on safer policy. It serves as a case study for other manufacturers to develop their own go-forward strategy for resuming operations. This comprehensive approach was created through collaboration with trade unions, industry bodies, as well as public health officials, and is designed to mitigate infection spread and keep workers, customers and the public safe.

The best practices featured in the guide outline strategies on how to effectively exercise social distancing within a confined manufacturing environment, navigate high-traffic areas and people flow, and achieve critical hygiene and surface cleaning protocols among employees. It also provides recommendations on properly training employees on key COVID-19 information such as the virus symptoms, the importance of hand hygiene and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The safety precautions we have taken in our facilities were introduced to protect and maintain the well-being of our employees," said Jenny Turner, Marketing Director, Essity, Professional Hygiene. "Implementing these strict protocols in our facilities has enabled our global operations to continue delivering critical hygiene supplies and other products worldwide, including healthcare workers on the front lines, without disruption. We believe other manufacturers – our peers and customers across the sector – can find value from our experience, and we would like to share our learnings to help uphold safe work environments on the road to recovery."

Manufacturing serves a critical role in stabilizing and maintaining global supply chains. As facilities secure the new hygiene standard across the globe, these safeguards are integral to reinforce best practices and implement preventive measures to slow the spread of infection.

To download the Tork Site Safety Guide for Manufacturing, visit our website here.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

