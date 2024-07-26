TorkLaw and Cutter Law File Major Lawsuit Against Martinez Refinery for Harm to Communities Around the Refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move to safeguard community health, environmental integrity, and corporate responsibility, TorkLaw and Cutter Law have jointly filed a high-profile lawsuit against Martinez Refinery Company LLC, which is part of the PBF Energy family of companies. This legal action seeks to hold the refinery accountable for persistent environmental violations that have inflicted significant harm on local residents.

Background

Reza Torkzadeh of TorkLaw is one of the lead attorneys representing individuals in the lawsuit against the Martinez Refinery in Martinez California.

The PBF Martinez Refinery, a prominent industrial facility in Martinez, California, has a long and troubling history of environmental problems. Over the years, the refinery has been responsible for multiple incidents involving the release of hazardous substances into the local community. These incidents have resulted in serious health issues for residents and substantial environmental degradation.

Notable Incidents:

November 24-25, 2022 : A catastrophic equipment failure led to the release of spent catalyst material, covering the community with twenty-four thousand tons of toxic dust and prompting widespread health concerns.

A catastrophic equipment failure led to the release of spent catalyst material, covering the community with twenty-four thousand tons of toxic dust and prompting widespread health concerns. July 11 and 22, 2023, and October 6, 2023 : Significant releases of coke dust that further endangered public health, exacerbated existing health conditions, and damaged properties.

Significant releases of coke dust that further endangered public health, exacerbated existing health conditions, and damaged properties. December 15 , 2023: A significant flaring event exposed residents to noxious gases, once again endangering public health.

The Lawsuit

Filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case 3:24-cv-04506, the lawsuit encompasses multiple legal claims including negligence, public and private nuisance, premise liability, trespass, and strict liability for ultrahazardous activities. The plaintiffs, comprising local residents and property owners, are seeking compensation for personal injuries, property damages, and a court declaration that the PBF Martinez Refinery's ongoing operations constitute a public and private nuisance.

Statements from Leading Attorneys

Reza Torkzadeh, Founding Partner at TorkLaw, stated, "This lawsuit represents a crucial stand against corporate negligence. The PBF Martinez Refinery has repeatedly compromised the health and safety of the community. Our legal action is aimed at securing justice for those affected and ensuring such blatant disregard for public well-being does not continue."

Brooks Cutter, Senior Partner at Cutter Law, emphasized, "We are committed to holding the PBF Martinez Refinery accountable for its repeated toxic releases. Our goal is to achieve not only compensation for the victims but also meaningful changes in refinery operations to prevent future harm."

Impact on the Community

According to the lawsuit, the PBF Martinez Refinery's repeated safety failures have led to widespread health issues among residents, including severe and permanent lung damage, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, liver and kidney damage, as well as nausea and fatigue. The environmental impact has been equally devastating, with contamination affecting local soil and water resources.

Personal Stories:

Jennifer Frye: "The toxic dust from the refinery has devastated my health. I'm now on oxygen 24/7. This lawsuit is about seeking justice and ensuring no one else suffers as I have."

"The toxic dust from the refinery has devastated my health. I'm now on oxygen 24/7. This lawsuit is about seeking justice and ensuring no one else suffers as I have." Antoinette Redus: "The refinery's negligence has made daily life a struggle. We need this lawsuit to bring accountability and change."

Call to Action

TorkLaw and Cutter Law are calling on all affected residents to join this critical legal fight. Community members who have suffered due to the refinery's operations are encouraged to come forward and support the lawsuit.

Contact Information:

TorkLaw

Media Contact:

18650 MacArthur Blvd. Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92612

92612 Phone: (888) 845-9696

Email: [email protected]

Cutter Law P.C.

Media Contact:

401 Watt Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95864

95864 Phone: (916) 290-9400

Email: [email protected]

For more information about the lawsuit and how to participate, please visit TorkLaw and Cutter Law.

About TorkLaw: TorkLaw is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to individuals affected by personal injuries, environmental disasters, and corporate negligence.

About Cutter Law: Cutter Law is committed to holding corporations accountable and protecting the rights of affected communities through strategic, impactful litigation, including mass tort actions.

SOURCE TORKLAW