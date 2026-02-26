TORKLAW Represents Family of Children Injured in West Englewood Hit and Run; Suspect Now in Custody

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TORKLAW, an award-winning personal injury law firm, announces it has been retained to represent the family of two children injured in a hit and run crash in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of West 69th Street while the children were crossing in a marked crosswalk on their way to school.

TORKLAW Represents Family of Children Injured in West Englewood Hit and Run

According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect driver has now been apprehended and charges are pending. The younger child was transported in critical condition, while the older child sustained serious injuries. The Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

TORKLAW attorney Emma Smoler issued the following statement:

"This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but it does not undo the trauma these children and their family are facing. Leaving the scene after striking two young pedestrians on their way to school, is an egregious violation of both the law, and basic human responsibility. We will pursue full justice through every available legal channel and ensure that the long term needs of these children are protected."

The firm is conducting an independent investigation into all contributing factors, including roadway design, visibility conditions, traffic control measures, and the broader safety environment for children traveling to and from school. Recent concerns regarding reductions in crossing guard staffing by Chicago Public Schools have intensified public scrutiny around student pedestrian safety in high traffic corridors.

Smoler added, "When children are injured in a marked crosswalk during school commute hours, it demands a serious examination of enforcement, infrastructure, and preventative safeguards. Accountability must extend beyond one driver if systemic failures contributed to risk."

TORKLAW will continue working closely with the families to secure the medical, rehabilitative, and financial resources necessary for recovery.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact TORKLAW.

