TORM plc Annual Report 2025, Dividend Distribution, and Financial Outlook 2026

"We ended 2025 on a very strong note, reaffirming the resilience of our business model and our ability to consistently execute," says Jacob Meldgaard, adding: "As we look to 2026, we see a favorable market environment, and TORM is well-positioned to continue delivering value for our shareholders and to set the benchmark for our industry."

Financial Results

TORM (NASDAQ: TRMD) (NASDAQ: TRMD A) performed well in 2025 with the fourth quarter seeing further positive momentum, demonstrating the agility and resilience of our model during a period marked by geopolitical uncertainty. The outcome supports our belief that TORM is well positioned as we move into 2026. Our culture, strategic focus, and integrated platform remain a competitive advantage ensuring we are in the best place to make the most of any opportunities or future disruption.

In 2025, TORM generated time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) of USD 910m (2024: USD 1,135m). Adjusted EBITDA for the Group totaled USD 578m including unrealized losses on financial instruments of USD 7m (2024: USD 844m including unrealized gains on financial instruments of USD 7m) and a net profit for the year of USD 286m (2024: USD 612m).

Looking back, 2025 was a year in which geopolitics shaped the rhythm of global trade. The introduction of US tariffs and subsequent uncertainty around USTR-related port fees set the tone early in the year. As months passed, Houthi attacks and the unpredictability surrounding Suez Canal transits continued to affect shipping routes and schedules. At the same time, tightened sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela reshaped energy flows, while a brief but intense conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside stepped-up Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure and shadow tankers, added further tension to an already complex landscape.

Against this challenging environment, we kept our focus at TORM on operational excellence and agility. Our scalable platform and disciplined commercial approach enabled us to navigate market fluctuations and strengthen our standing as a dependable, resilient leader in the product tanker industry.

In this market, TORM achieved TCE fleet-wide rates of USD/day 28,783 on average (2024: USD/day 36,061), and available earning days increased to 31,840 (2024: 31,287). Our vessel class LR2 achieved TCE rates of USD/day 35,850, the LR1 vessels achieved TCE rates of USD/day 28,262, and the MR vessels achieved TCE rates of USD/day 26,374.

Key Figures

USDm Q4 2025 Q4 2024 change 2025 2024 change Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) 251.0 214.7 36.3 909.7 1,134.8 -225.1 EBITDA 156.4 142.2 14.2 570.8 850.8 -280.0 Adjusted EBITDA* 151.5 135.0 16.5 577.5 844.2 -266.7 Net profit/(loss) for the period 86.8 77.4 9.4 286.0 611.5 -325.5 Unrealized gains/(losses) on derivatives 4.9 7.2 -2.3 -6.7 6.6 -13.3 TCE per day (USD)* 30,658 25,775 4,883 28,783 36,061 -7,278 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (USD) 0.87 0.81 0.06 2.91 6.54 -3.64 Dividend per share (USD) 0.70 0.60 0.10 2.12 5.10 -2.98 Dividend pay-out ratio 82 % 76 % 6 % 74 % 79 % -5 %

* Excludes unrealized gains/losses on derivatives.

For the full-year 2025, Return on Invested Capital was 11.5% (2024: 24.3%), a level that remains solid and satisfactory even as it reflects the expected normalization in freight rates and the corresponding impact on earnings.

During the year, the weighted average number of outstanding shares increased to 98.2m shares (2024: 93.6m shares) which combined with the net profit led to basic EPS of USD 2.91 (2024: USD 6.54).

In the fourth quarter of 2025, TORM achieved TCE of USD 251m (2024, same period: USD 215m). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to USD 151.5m including unrealized gains on derivatives of USD 5m (2024, same period: USD 135.0m including unrealized gains on derivatives of USD 7m) and a net profit of USD 87m (2024, same period: USD 77m), underscoring the improved market dynamics for the product tanker industry compared to the same quarter last year. In this market, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 30,658 on average (2024, same period: USD/day 25,775), while available earning days were broadly unchanged at 8,032 (2024, same period: 8,054).

Vessel Transactions

Throughout 2025, TORM continued its disciplined fleet renewal strategy, balancing the divestment of older tonnage with targeted acquisitions to strengthen fleet quality and efficiency. The fourth quarter stood out as the most active period of the year, with TORM agreeing to acquire eight product tankers, the majority of which were delivered before year-end. These additions further enhanced the fleet profile and underscored our commitment to maintaining a high-quality, competitive fleet. During the same period, TORM also completed the divestment of one older LR2 tanker, with delivery scheduled for early 2026.

Over the full year, TORM acquired nine second-hand vessels as part of our ongoing optimization efforts. In addition, we exercised purchase options on 14 leaseback vessels, transitioning them to full ownership and strengthening both operational and financial flexibility.

Together, these actions reflect TORM's sustained commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient fleet and to a capital allocation strategy designed to support long-term competitiveness.

By the end of December 2025, TORM had 93 owned and leased vessels in the LR2, LR1, and MR vessel classes.

Distribution of Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

TORM's Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for the fourth quarter of USD 0.70 per share to be paid to the shareholders, corresponding to an expected total dividend payment of USD 70.9 m. The distribution for the quarter is equivalent to 82% of net profit and reflects the Distribution Policy. The payment date is 25 March 2026 to all shareholders on record as of 12 March 2026, and the ex-dividend date is 11 March 2026 for the shares listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen and 12 March 2026 for the shares listed on Nasdaq New York.

Financial Outlook 2026 (INSIDE INFORMATION)

TORM's financial outlook is based on our current product tanker market expectations. We do, however, have limited visibility on TCE rates that are not yet fixed with our customers; hence these rates may be significantly lower or significantly higher than our current expectations.

For the full-year 2026, TCE earnings are expected to be in the range of USD 850 - 1,250m (2025: USD 910m), and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 500 - 900m (2025: USD 571m) based on the current fleet size, including published acquisitions and divestment of vessels.

As of 17 February 2026, 70% of the Q1 2026 earning days were covered at USD/day 34,926. For the individual vessel classes, the Q1 2026 coverage was 69% at USD/day 44,943 for LR2, 53% at USD/day 46,803 for LR1 and 74% at USD/day 30,411 for MR.

Further, as of 17 February 2026, TORM had covered 23% of the 2026 full-year earning days at USD/day 34,462. Hence, 77% of the 2026 full-year earning days are subject to change.

Thus as 26,241 earning days in 2026 are unfixed as of 17 February 2026, a change in freight rates of USD/day 1,000 will - all other things being equal - impact the EBITDA by USD 26m.

