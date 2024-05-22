Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offering 30 Days Free Storage to Central Iowa Storm Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering recovery assistance to victims in Greenfield, Red Oak and other areas impacted by the devastating tornadoes that tore through central Iowa on Tuesday.

Countless homes in these communities were damaged or destroyed, and a number of lives were lost.

Access to dry and secure U-Haul self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential during the recovery process after natural disasters.

Nikki Newton, U-Haul Company of Western Iowa president, has made four facilities available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage. The free U-Box offer pertains to on-site storage at U-Haul facilities.

"From the pictures I've seen, a lot of families are going to have to rebuild their homes and neighborhoods," Newton stated. "Iowa is one big community. We stick together and help one another. Our U-Haul team wants to support our neighbors during this difficult time with a month of free storage for any storm victims who need it."

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ankeny

1503 S. Ankeny Blvd.

Ankeny, IA 50023

(515) 965-4455

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Side

101 63rd St.

Des Moines, IA 50312

(515) 277-7202

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukee

1100 E. Hickman Road

Waukee, IA 50263

(515) 505-1064

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jordan Creek

6220 Village View Drive

West Des Moines, IA 50266

(515) 207-8067

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

