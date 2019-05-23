Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Missouri is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to Jefferson City residents impacted by Wednesday night's violent weather.

A series of tornadoes touched down in the state's capital. The twisters caused injuries, scattered cars along debris-filled roads and destroyed homes. The impact has created an immediate need for self-storage in the area as residents seek a place to store belongings during the clean-up and recovery process.

"Since the tornadoes struck late at night, the scale of the damage wasn't immediately clear," said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "But now we know many families lost their homes or sustained devastating property damage. As a leading Jefferson City business, we want to step forward and help our neighbors. They will be able to store their possessions at no cost for one month."

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson City

311 Ellis Blvd.

Jefferson City, MO 65101

(573) 635-7244

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul