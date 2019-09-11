Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Sioux Falls

"The storm hit quickly and has left many residents with damaged homes," noted Shawn Odden, U-Haul Company of Fargo president. "On top of the tornado damage, there's also a flood warning in effect.

"U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process at no charge for one month. We're a proud member of this community and we're eager to help."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sioux Falls

923 W. 11th St.

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

(605) 339-0750

U-Haul Storage of Sioux Falls

201 S. West Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

(605) 231-4078

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

