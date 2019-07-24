Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage on Cape Cod
HYANNIS, Mass., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Southern Massachusetts & Cape Cod is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents on Cape Cod who were impacted by Tuesday's tornado.
The twister touched down in South Yarmouth, West Yarmouth and Harwich. Tens of thousands of people lost power and many homes have sustained damage.
"The storm came in very quickly and caught many residents off guard," said Stoyan Kovachev, U-Haul Company of Southern Massachusetts & Cape Cod president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process. We're proud to be part of this community."
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyannis
594 Bearses Way
Hyannis, MA 02601
(508) 771-9767
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
