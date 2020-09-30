Tornado Spectral Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Acquiring ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Tornado's commitment to exceeding quality expectations and requirements of its customers.

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for a quality management system (QMS) and enables companies to operate proactively on several management principles, including the focus on customer requirements, efficient communication, and continuous improvement.

Scott Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Tornado states, "From the company's inception, we built a culture committed to a high-quality operating standard. The smooth transition to ISO certification demonstrated our employees' readiness to achieve excellence."

By meeting the criteria set out by the ISO 9001:2015 certification, Tornado is well positioned for accelerated growth.

About Tornado Spectral Systems:

Founded in 2013, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells chemical analysis systems based on Raman spectroscopy. Bolstered by its patented High Throughput Virtual Slit (HTVS™) technology, Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced photon collection power. HTVS eliminates the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoids signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements and lower detection limits. To learn more about Tornado Spectral Systems, please visit our website: tornado-spectral.com

