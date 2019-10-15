Tornado Spectral Systems Announces SpectralSoft 3.0 for Raman Analysis

Integrated Prediction Engine Extends Stand-Alone Operation for Continuous Manufacturing

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for real-time process monitoring, released today a key update of its instrument control software SpectralSoft. Version 3.0 features an embedded prediction engine supporting the widely used SIMCA® .USP calibration model format, offering users stand-alone operation for continuous manufacturing.

SpectralSoft 3.0 includes many new features and improvements which include the following:

Integrated prediction engine

Enhancements to instrument calibration utilities

Multi-channel update for remote control

Improved robustness and reliability

"With the addition of embedded prediction, we simplified the delivery model by eliminating the need for users to manage intermediate spectral data files" states Scott Baker, CEO at Tornado Spectral Systems. "We are responding to our biopharmaceutical customers' requirement for a total measurement solution. Version 3.0 takes the HyperFlux Raman analyzer to the next level by providing an automatic, high-precision, real-time prediction."

Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics' prediction engine (SIMCA®) enables a higher degree of automation and real-time monitoring for continuous manufacturing and process development. Building and embedding these multivariate SIMCA® models has proven to be vital for increasing process understanding and control across all industries.

"The bioprocessing and continuous manufacturing markets have clear needs for advanced data analytics, particularly as an integrated 'turn-key' solution. This is a great new collaboration, and a clear win for all of our customers wanting to use Raman for enhancing manufacturing intelligence by predicting the current and future states of their process," states Johan Hultman, Manager – OEM & Partners for Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics AB.

Tornado Spectral Systems will feature SpectralSoft 3.0 at SciX 2019 from October 14 – 16 at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, CA (Booth 701). To schedule a meeting with a Tornado representative at SciX, please contact us at sales@tornado-spectral.com or visit https://tornado-spectral.com/

About Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics:

As part of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics (formerly Umetrics) are leading data analytics experts that help organizations in many different industries to get more value from their data. By providing software for design of experiments (DOE) and multivariate data analysis (MVDA), we offer complete solutions for both off-line and online data analysis, all supported by training and consulting services. More information can be found at www.sartorius.com/umetrics

About Tornado Spectral Systems:

Founded in 2013, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells chemical analysis & measurement systems based on Raman spectroscopy. Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced sensitivity by using a patented high-throughput virtual slit (HTVS™) to eliminate the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoid signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements, lower detection limits, and reduced laser power operation. To learn more about Tornado Spectral Systems, please visit https://tornado-spectral.com

SOURCE Tornado Spectral Systems

Related Links

https://tornado-spectral.com/

