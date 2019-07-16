Tornado Spectral Systems Completes $10.2 Million in Series A Financing

Investment led by BeauVest Group and Roadmap Capital endorses the visionary approach of Tornado's chemical analysis & measurement solutions

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for real-time process monitoring, today announced it has closed its latest round of Series A financing bringing a total of $10.2 million in new investment. The funding led by BeauVest Group and Roadmap Capital will fuel Tornado's continued growth with the expansion of its product portfolio and applications engineering support. Tornado has established itself at the forefront of real-time process monitoring, being recognized globally as having the highest performing process Raman analyzer on the market.

The initial demand for the superior measurement accuracy and precision offered by Tornado's solution is driven by the biopharmaceutical sector, where interest has been very strong, as well as the traditional pharmaceutical area. Other industries such as fine chemicals and petrochemicals appear to be following quickly.

"This latest infusion of funding comes on the heels of significant customer adoption and we are grateful to our investors for supporting the company through this stage of growth", states Scott Baker, CEO of Tornado Spectral Systems. "We have made an incredible amount of progress since the introduction of the HyperFlux PRO Plus and by continuing to broaden our product offering, we will build on the vision our team has worked tirelessly to achieve."

Ambrish Jaiswal of BeauVest Canada states, "Scott and team have demonstrated that Tornado has a great future ahead. We are very pleased with the progress over the past two years."

Founded in 2013, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells chemical analysis & measurement systems based on Raman spectroscopy. Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced sensitivity by using a patented high-throughput virtual slit (HTVS™) to eliminate the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoid signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements, lower detection limits, and reduced laser power operation. To learn more about Tornado Spectral Systems, please visit https://tornado-spectral.com

