Toro Launches Mowbnb, First-Ever Property Rental Platform to Trade Free Stays for Yardwork

Introducing mowbnb, a limited time property booking platform featuring one-of-a-kind houses in popular summer vacation destinations: the Hamptons, Austin, Miami, San Francisco and Charlotte. Whether it's families who want to make warm-weather memories before school starts, or friends looking for some R&R, the available properties feature a range of state-of-the-art amenities, from pools and Jacuzzis to guest houses, outdoor kitchens and, of course, beautiful lawns.

But unlike pricey property rental sites, money is no good at mowbnb. Guests simply trim, edge and mow away the price of their stay by taking care of the yardwork (no lawn care experience required!). And don't worry about the vacation being all work and no play. Toro's latest lineup of energy-efficient, battery-powered 60V Flex-Force Power System® cordless yard care tools will help guests do their part to keep the properties beautiful and get them back to enjoying the fruits of their labor — if you can even call it that. The tools include a hedge trimmer, string trimmer, edger and leaf blower, all with one interchangeable battery.

Even better, the properties will be equipped with Toro's new robotic mower , available for pre-order this fall, which will check the grass cutting off the to-do list without anyone lifting a finger. This is the latest innovation in Toro's SmartYard offerings, bringing people smart, connected solutions, from autonomous mower technology to lighting and irrigation systems, to make the most of their outdoor space.

"At Toro we continually innovate to create lawn care tools that increase productivity and give consumers time back in their weekends. We're excited to show our mowbnb guests how easy and seamless our tools are so that they can spend their mowbnb vacation on what's most important: making unforgettable memories with their loved ones," said Greg Janey, Vice President, Residential & Landscape Contractor Business and Center for Technology, Research and Innovation at The Toro Company.

The mowbnb extended weekend stays will take place between August 4 and September 6, 2022. Bookings will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET. Site visitors will also have the opportunity to win a package of Toro's new battery-powered products.

To learn more about how to book a free rental property, consumers can visit www.mowbnb.com .

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. More at www.toro.com .

