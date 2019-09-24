Toro Selects PostProcess to Implement Automated 3D Post-Printing

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PostProcess Technologies, the first and only provider of automated and intelligent solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) post-printing, and The Toro Company, a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, have collaborated to implement automated post-printing into Toro's additive manufacturing workflow. Toro chose the PostProcess BASE™ support removal solution to help eliminate manual post-printing for their 3D printed FDM parts.

Toro time studies yielded significant decreases in operator labor and total cycle time for post-print support removal. For Toro's most time-consuming parts, support removal has been reduced from days to hours with the BASE implementation. PostProcess' full-stack solution uses its patent-pending AUTOMAT3D™ software for control of the support removal process.

"Toro performance standards require a degree of precision that can only be achieved through an automated solution," said Rob McArdell, The Toro Company. "PostProcess delivers an unprecedented level of precision that is paving the way for the digital manufacturing revolution, and Toro is excited to be a part of it."

"As a leader in the optimization of additive workflow, Toro recognized that the automation of post-printing is essential to achieve the desired consistency and throughput," said Jeff Mize, CEO, PostProcess Technologies. "We're thrilled to be teaming with Toro to deliver a step-change in performance and results that exceeded expectations."

About PostProcess Technologies

PostProcess Technologies is the only provider of automated and intelligent post-processing solutions for 3D printed parts. PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-processing – through patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. Customers span many industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, defense, and medical. For more information, visit www.postprocess.com

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Lawn-Boy, MTI Equipment and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com

