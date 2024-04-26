Toro Taxes, the Leading Latino Tax Franchise selects Trez, to power Payroll solutions

Toro Taxes, renowned as the leading tax franchise for Latinos, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Trez, the pioneering payroll and benefits platform tailored for Latinos in the United States. This groundbreaking collaboration between two Latino-owned companies aims to maximize synergies and impact the US workforce.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership was unveiled internally at the Franchisor's annual convention in Las Vegas, NV in December 2023, eliciting excitement and enthusiasm from the franchisees in attendance.

Partnership and Impact

The alliance between Toro Taxes and Trez marks a significant milestone in the business landscape, positioning both companies as key catalysts for the growth and development of Latino entrepreneurs in the United States. By joining forces with Toro Taxes, the largest Hispanic franchise offering tax preparation and business services to more than 200 franchise locations throughout the US, Trez will serve as the primary platform for onboarding the franchisee's clients onto the payroll platform.

Trez's unique expertise in developing payroll solutions for small Latino businesses perfectly complements Toro Taxes' leadership in tax services, providing the Latino business community with a comprehensive and specialized offering.

Arthur García, Co-Founder of Trez, expressed his excitement about the alliance, stating, "This partnership with Toro Tax aligns with our mission to provide exceptional services to the U.S. Latino business community. Together, we are committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that address our clients' tax and payroll needs."

This announcement signifies the beginning of a significant collaboration, supported by Trez's experience in the industry. This partnership promises to positively transform the Latino business landscape in the United States, empowering entrepreneurs with tailored solutions to thrive in today's economy.

Nick Maldonado, CEO of Toro Taxes shared his sentiment, "Our company remains committed to the mission of empowering our franchisees with the necessary tools and resources that in turn allow them to provide the best possible services to their clients. Partnering with Trez Payroll, allows us to broaden our service offerings and better cater to the evolving needs of our clients as our brand continues to be a trusted name in the community."

About Toro Taxes Franchise

Toro Taxes is the largest Latino franchisor in America and operates in the massive $195 billion tax industry which has shown a steady growth of approximately 6% per year since 2012.

The company focuses on serving the niche Latino market, which represents nearly 19% of the country's population and continues to be the fastest-growing demographic in the USA where their footprint covers over 220 locations across 29 states from coast to coast, with hundreds of additional units planned for development.

About Trez.co

Trez.co, the first US Latino-focused payroll platform, offers specialized solutions for payroll, benefits, and financial services, empowering the Latino business community. Recognized by Techstars, Forbes, Inc, and Stanford GSB, our mission is to equip Latino entrepreneurs and their workforce with the tools for success.

Latino-owned businesses, a key driver of the U.S. economy, contribute significantly with $500 billion in annual sales and millions of jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics 78 percent of the new workers entering America's workforce between 2020 and 2030 will be Hispanic. Hispanics own more than 4.5 million businesses and employ over 2.9 million people. Trez.co taps into those growing trends and addresses the unique challenges these entrepreneurs face, enhancing their operational efficiency and growth potential.

Press Contact:

Maria del Mar Lopez

831 219 0919

http://Trez.co

SOURCE Trez.co