Toron, Inc. (OTC:TRON) Provides Corporate Status Update

"We are pleased to announce that Toron has received and executed a Financing Agreement which will enable us to move forward with vigor and focus to complete our acquisition of the InMed Group," stated Rene Ortiz Morentin, President of Toron. This Agreement will enable Toron to complete its acquisition of InMed and provide the Company with working capital. Our new financial partner, an extremely well capitalized financial institution, with headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, and has expressed not only are they looking forward to closing Toron's first acquisition but would like to serve as Toron's financial partner moving forward as Toron looks to add additional healthcare facilities in a series of acquisitions.

"This has been a long and strenuous journey for our shareholders. There are no shortcuts in building a company with true lasting and meaningful value. We at long last will have a venue to showcase our iMedScan technology which can improve collections and cash flow for healthcare professionals and facilities," further stated Ortiz Morentin.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Toron, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Toron, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

