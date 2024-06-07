Toronto Argonauts Close the Market

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael "Pinball" Clemons – General Manager, Toronto Argonauts, member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and owner of seven Grey Cup rings, and the Toronto Argonauts team joined Shane Quinn, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, TMX Group, to close the market.

The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League were thrilled to close the market while preparing to open their season. They begin their quest for the Grey Cup on Sunday, June 9, 7:00 at BMO Field against the BC Lions. The Argos first played football in 1873 and have won the Grey Cup championship trophy 18 times, more than any other team. Representing the Argos on Friday was their general manager and member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, Michael "Pinball" Clemons, the proud owner of seven Grey Cup rings. He was joined by a trio of current players; defensive end Folarin Orimolade, receiver Dejon Brissett, and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Argos invite you to come out and experience live football in Toronto.

