Toronto Business is Leading the New Trend in Jewelry Buying for Millennials

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds are on the downswing. De Beers sold 39% less in 2018 and dropped $1 Billion in profits last year. In 2017, 11% of brides had moissanite rings, making it the most common non-diamond stone. FKB Media Solutions found that market research is pointing toward a growth of the moissanite market to $65 Million CDN by 2025. Gem expert Colleen Montague aka Mrs. Moissanite is at the forefront of the move away from the traditional diamond, particularly engagement rings for millennials - most of her clients are between 24-34. According to a 2016 American Express survey, 13 million partners propose on Valentine's Day. But members of the ethically and eco-conscious generation are increasingly turning to non-traditional rings, including lab-created diamonds.

Colleen Montague aka Mrs. Moissanite inside her Toronto location Created with an elegantly French set diamond band, perfectly matched with a colourless Princess cut Moissanite. This is for a bride that loves big glamorous sparkle for an affordable price.

Moissanite bridges the gap between beauty and budget:

It's a naturally occurring mineral created in a lab

It has a higher refractive index (sparkle) than any other gemstone on the market

It is the second hardest gem, next to a diamond

It is guaranteed never to cloud or change colour

Conflict free

Eco-Friendly

80-90% LESS in cost to its comparable diamond

Even for the trained eye, it is extremely difficult to tell the difference between a $23 000 diamond ring and the $850 moissanite ring as seen in this NBC Today Show segment.

Colleen oversees two locations of Moissy Fine Jewellery, one that opened in Toronto in 2018 and another in Arizona, the birthplace of moissanite. They are the only stores in North America that exclusively sells moissanite jewelry. Colleen is the head designer responsible for creating the exquisite line of gems available in the store and online at moissyfinejewellery.com. The moissanite brand is growing on Instagram with 11K+ followers and is the go-to diamond alternative for millennials, celebrities, environmentalists and budget-conscious consumers.

Colleen can give her expertise on the following areas:

Brief history of moissanite and how it was created

Trends in jewelry buying for millennials for Valentine's and Wedding season

Why the diamond industry does not want consumers to know about moissanite

The challenges of being a disruptor in a multi-billion dollar industry

