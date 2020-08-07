Toronto Chiropractor Castlefield Chiropractic Launches New Website

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto Chiropractor, Castlefield Chiropractic's new site features a variety of important and useful information for patients including an appointment scheduling tool, a list of services offered, and new patient forms. The goal of the new Castlefield Chiropractic site is to help make getting care a smooth and easy procedure for both new and existing patients while also helping increase community awareness of common healthcare concerns.

Online Appointments for Chiropractor Toronto

Maxliving Toronto Chiropractic Chiropractor Toronto

New and existing patients alike can easily schedule their appointment on the Castlefield Chiropractic Toronto website instead of having to call into the office. Online appointment scheduling for new patients also includes several forms that can be viewed and filled out before even scheduling an appointment.

Completing this paperwork prior to coming into the office allows patients to spend less time in the waiting room and makes appointments a smooth and enjoyable experience while also providing the doctor and staff with key information about the patient's overall health.

Care Options Outlined

While the practice of seeing a chiropractor has become increasingly popular, many individuals are still unaware of the full range of services that may be offered by a chiropractic practice. The Castlefield Chiropractic website provides a comprehensive list of services, along with detailed descriptions including care for:

Spinal Correction: One of the most common chiropractic procedures which helps correct the spine alignment

Minimizing Toxins: Which focuses on improving lifestyle habits

Oxygen and Exercise: An exercise therapy program built to help improve energy and mobility

Toronto Nutrition: Which also offers a free nutritional evaluation and assessment for new patients

Patients Can Know What to Expect

The first visit to any doctor can be intimidating- especially if patients don't know what to expect. The Castlefield Chiropractic Toronto website helps address the anxiety by providing a variety of information, including pricing information, to their patients. The new patient forms also outline the potential procedures that a new patient may undergo during their first visit which helps ensure that patients aren't surprised or confused during their appointment.

Simple and Accessible

The new Castlefield Chiropractic website offers convenient, user-friendly navigation and is built with accessibility considerations in mind. Low vision users, or individuals who struggle with eyesight, can also browse easily with the visual accessibility feature which offers magnification, readable font, inversion, and more!

A Long-Overdue Upgrade

Since online scheduling and marketing have become one of the most common ways to reach the general public, many healthcare professionals, especially those in independent practices, have worked to make their offices more convenient and accessible through the establishment of online platforms.

Dr. Brian Fitzgerald has been helping people as a practicing chiropractor since 2001 and has had a lifelong interest in sports and recovery from injuries. Dr. Fitzgerald, who is passionate about healing his community through chiropractic practices, hopes that the new website will make it easier for Toronto residents to learn about his practice and hosted events.

Media Contact:

Matt Prados

714-486-1854

[email protected]

SOURCE Castlefield Chiropractic Toronto

Related Links

https://castlefieldchiropractic.com

