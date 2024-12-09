TORONTO-DOMINION BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Toronto-Dominion Bank - TD

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 23, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Company") (NYSE: TD), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 29, 2024 to October 9, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of TD and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-td/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 23, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

TD and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 10, 2024, the Company disclosed resolutions reached from investigations by various U.S. Government entities into the Company's anti-money laundering ("AML") program compliance with the United States Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA"), which included a punitive payment of $3.09 billion, an asset cap preventing TD's two U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, and a "more stringent approval processes for new bank products, services, markets, and stores to ensure the AML risk of new initiatives is appropriately considered and mitigated."

On this news, the price of TD's shares fell from a closing price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024 to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and further to $57.01 on October 11, 2024.

The case is Tiessen v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, et al., No. 24-cv-08032.

