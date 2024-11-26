Toronto Hard Rockers DEAD ROMANTIC Release Raw, Relentless New Single "Caught In The Moment"

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto's hardest rockers, Dead Romantic, are back with a vengeance. Their latest single, "Caught In The Moment," doesn't just hit—it slams. This explosive track is a visceral punch to the gut, capturing the suffocating weight of feeling unseen, unheard, and trapped in your own emotions. The song's ferocity and emotional honesty hit like a freight train, making it clear that Dead Romantic have just cracked the code to turning pain into power.

"This song is about that suffocating feeling of being invisible—of putting yourself out there and still being ignored," says guitarist Mike K (Mike Krompass), who also produced the track. "It's about the heartbreak of being sidelined, of watching someone you care about slip away because they're too caught up in their own world to notice the damage they're causing. "Caught In The Moment" is a raw, unapologetic release of that frustration—pure honesty with no filter."

With powerhouse vocals from frontman Eko and a bone-crushing rhythm section from bassist Paulo De Bartolo and drummer Nick Chiarore, "Caught In The Moment" delivers in spades. The song builds from hauntingly sparse moments into an all-out, full-throttle assault—capturing the kind of energy that could have come straight out of a Deftones or Linkin Park track. Eko's vocals, intense yet controlled, channel the same emotional urgency of icons like Chino Moreno and the late Chester Bennington, making this track impossible to ignore. Fans of A War Within, Acacia Ridge, and TIDALWAVE will feel right at home here.

