TORONTO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayniac Jr. are back with "Tougher Than Tarzan," a propulsive new single that fuses the band's signature blend of rock, ska, and hip-hop into one of their most urgent and culturally resonant tracks yet. Written by vocalist and bassist Darron "Jay" Bailey Jr., composed alongside McLaren Alphonso and Andrew Shier, and produced by Austin Leeds, the song arrives as the lead single ahead of the band's highly anticipated second album, due June 6, 2026.

Toronto Indie Rock Band Jayniac Jr. Release New Single "Tougher Than Tarzan" And Announce Second Album Due June 6, 2026

Rewriting the rules of what a rock band can be, Jayniac Jr. put basslines and horn arrangements front and centre instead of reaching for the traditional guitar-driven formula. The Toronto quartet – Bailey Jr. (vocals/bass), Tavaughan Baisden (saxophone), Chelsey Clarke (vocals/guitar), and drummer Chris Zoubaniotis – came together formally in 2020, united by a shared instinct to push past genre boundaries and a deep cultural pride in the horn-driven traditions of Caribbean and West Indian music. Their 2025 EP Flower Mouth introduced a calypso-punk edge, and the band has since built a following spanning Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Jamaica, surpassing 80,000 YouTube subscribers.

The spark for "Tougher Than Tarzan" came during a Black History Month conversation that turned into a full watch party of every Tarzan film from the 1932 Johnny Weissmuller series onward. "I found myself thinking, from the Tribe's perspective, Tarzan is an Intruder," Bailey Jr. has shared. "He's not from the land. He's invading their space, that they've lived in for centuries." That question crystallised into a broader idea: Tarzan as unintentional commentary on colonisation. The song reclaims that narrative entirely.

Musically, the track is Jayniac Jr. operating at full throttle. Producer Austin Leeds captures the ensemble's chemistry with clarity and punch, honouring the grit of rock and the bounce of ska while leaving full room for the hip-hop rhythmic sensibility at the core of everything Jayniac Jr. does. The result is a song that sounds like a party and lands like an argument.

With three Black members, one part of the LGBTQ+ community, Jayniac Jr. bring lived experience to the cultural conversations their music opens up. "Tougher Than Tarzan" is the fullest realisation yet of that identity: joyful, confrontational, deeply informed, and utterly alive. They've drawn attention from CBC Lite, PunkBlack, Punknews.org, Exclaim!, and others — and their "GirlFoe" video has over 100,000 views on YouTube.

Contact:

Eric Alper

6479713742

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SOURCE Jayniac Jr.