Toronto Pearson International Airport Deploys Symphony SummitAI for Significant Improvements in FCR and CSAT

Symphony SummitAI announced today that Toronto Pearson International Airport is using the company's AI-enabled, cloud-based IT service management suite to transform its internal operations and improve customer service.

Toronto Pearson sees nearly 50 million passengers each year. IT plays a key role, becoming part of day-to-day operations. That's everything from handling baggage systems to de-icing, checking in passengers, dealing with U.S. customs, on-boarding employees and more. The airport had made great strides in its IT operations, but it still wasn't enough.

John Thompson, associate director of IT operations for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) knew he needed a better solution. Within the first three months of using Symphony SummitAI's ITSM suite, the airport saw its most significant drop in ticket resolution time. First Call Resolution (FCR) has reached as high as 81%. Mean time to repair (MTTR) has been reduced from 2.4 hours to 1.39 hours, and the airport's customer satisfaction score (CSAT) ranked at 96.5%.

Benefits of the Symphony SummitAI suite include:

SummitAI Alps provides 24/7 service desk experience with its digital agent, CINDE. Using natural language processing, CINDE understands the user's intent and resolves up to 30% of repetitive and manual tasks instantly.

CINDE helps categorize and prioritize tickets and assigns them automatically based on what it has learned from past ticket and agent behavior data.

SummitAI is verified for 12 ITIL processes by Pink Verify.

The SummitAI mobile app provides access to ITSM capabilities for IT operations staff while on the move.

John Thompson, associate director of IT operations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said: "Symphony SummitAI is a world-class product working for a world-class airport. We needed an ITSM solution that could help us serve our millions of passengers better. Symphony SummitAI delivers significantly better user experiences and a complete solution to IT operations staff to handle day to day tasks in a timely, cost-effective way. Now our ticket resolution time is dramatically lower and our passengers are happier."

Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said: "Organizations like Toronto Pearson carry a huge responsibility in terms of customer service. Yet IT departments are constantly under pressure to cut costs and deliver more with fewer resources. We designed Symphony SummitAI to speed up resolution times and improve customer satisfaction using AI-based digital agents – all without breaking the budget."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

