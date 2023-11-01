Toronto Police Service and Movember Canada Open the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

01 Nov, 2023, 14:20 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Toronto Police Service's Movember Campaign, including Chief Myron Demkiw, Deputy Chief Robert Johnson, members of the Toronto Police Mounted Unit, Directors from the Toronto Police Association, and representatives from Movember Canada, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the launch of Movember and the start of the 2023 Movember Campaign.

Continue Reading
Toronto Police Service and Movember Canada Open the Market Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Toronto Police Service and Movember Canada Open the Market Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Draper, a moustachioed 6-year-old Clydesdale, working out of the TPS Mounted Unit, is representing the Toronto Police Service's Movember 2023 campaign.

For more than 10 years, Toronto Police members have been participating in Movember, the leading global men's health charity, by growing moustaches, raising funds, and supporting the organization's mandate: to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives through funding ground-breaking research, and programs that address the critical issues of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Over the last ten years, the annual Toronto Police Movember campaigns have registered over 800 TPS members, and raised over $300,000, with the support of the Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Police Association.

The @TorontoPolice FOLLICLE FORCE campaign page can be found at: https://ca.movember.com/team/2237267

For more information about Movember, please visit www.movember.com

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Calian Group Ltd. Opens the Market

Calian Group Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and...
BMO ETFs Opens the Market

BMO ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ross Kappele, Head of Distribution & Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, along with Kevin Prins,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.