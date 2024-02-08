Toronto Stock Exchange, Bombardier Recreational Products, The View From The C-Suite

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

08 Feb, 2024, 16:24 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - José Boisjoli, CEO at Bombardier Recreational Products (TSX: DOO), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/c-suite.

Bombardier Recreational Products creates fun and innovative ways to move on various terrains
About Bombardier Recreational Products (TSX: DOO)

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. To learn more, please visit www.brp.com.

