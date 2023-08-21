Toronto Stock Exchange, LifeSpeak Inc., View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mike McKenna, Chief Financial Officer, LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

LifeSpeak provides mental health and wellbeing expert advice to more than 1,000 clients
About LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK)

LifeSpeak is the leading whole-person-wellbeing platform for employers and other organizations that brings together digital education with human support. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

