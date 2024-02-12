Toronto Stock Exchange, Wajax Corp., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Iggy Domagalski, Chief Executive Officer, Wajax Corp. ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") (TSX: WJX), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

Wajax provides sales, parts and services to multiple sectors of the Canadian economy

About Wajax Corp. (TSX: WJX)

Founded in 1858, Wajax is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. To learn more, visit: https://www.northlandpower.com/en/investor-centre/investor-centre.aspx.

