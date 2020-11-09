Toronto Tech Company Wins Best Tech Workplace in North America at 2020 Timmy Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tech in Motion announced Cetaris, a maintenance management software company, as the 2020 Best Tech Work Culture in North America. After the Toronto tech community voted them the regional winner, Cetaris matched up against top workplaces across North American tech hubs in the final round before they were named as the first North American Timmy Award winners during a live ceremony on Oct. 29th. Bruce Wang, Director of Engineering at Netflix, chose Cetaris as a part of an expert panel of judges including Nirmal Srinivasan, PayPal, Addu Munda, Slack and Harry Hurst, Pipe.

"The 'workplace' looks a little different these days, but Cetaris is built on a culture of innovation and appreciation that allowed their tight-knit team to adjust quickly through those values. They've built a community that encourages growth, collaboration, well-being and productivity," said Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion. "For their tech team and beyond, Cetaris has built an award-winning culture, and we are excited to honor that through the Timmys."

"As a small, Canadian company, we're incredibly honoured to have won Best Tech Workplace in North America," said Sofie Bedard, Marketing Director at Cetaris. "Our team believes that diversity sits at the heart of our success. 65% of our team identify as New Canadians. We believe that our team's wide range of lived experiences help us to build better, more empathetic, and well-rounded software solutions. We are proud of the tight-knit community of care that our team has built together."

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Cetaris

Since 1989, Cetaris has built Enterprise Asset Management software solutions with a sharp focus on the maintenance process. Every day, Cetaris is used to track millions of physical assets to reduce waste, optimize their maintenance, and save money doing it. Visit Cetaris.com for more.

SOURCE Cetaris

Related Links

https://www.cetaris.com

