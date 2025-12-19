Toronto Tech Leader Yathu Karunailingam Unveils New Strategic Framework for the Era of "Agentic AI"

Product strategy consultant releases new analysis on the industry's shift from passive chatbots to autonomous agents, calling for a fundamental rethink of user interface design.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the tech industry navigates the cooling hype cycle of generative AI, Toronto-based product leader and consultant Yathu Karunailingam has released a comprehensive new analysis on the sector's next major pivot: the rise of Agentic AI.

In his latest industry forecast, Karunailingam argues that the current era of "Chatbot-first" product design is rapidly becoming obsolete. He outlines a strategic roadmap for how product teams must evolve to build software that doesn't just generate text, but autonomously executes complex workflows on behalf of users.

Yathu Karunailingam

"We are currently living through the 'hangover' phase of the Large Language Model hype," says Yathu Karunailingam, a specialist in digital product transformation. "For the last two years, companies have rushed to slap chat interfaces onto legacy products. But the future isn't about having a conversation with your software; it is about having your software do the work for you. We are moving from the era of the Chatbot to the era of the Agent."

Karunailingam's analysis, titled "Beyond the Chatbot: Designing for Supervised Autonomy," highlights three critical shifts for the Toronto tech ecosystem and the broader global market:

The Shift to Vertical Agents: Why general-purpose "do-it-all" bots fail, and why highly specialized, narrow agents are the immediate future of SaaS. Supervised Autonomy: The need for new user interfaces that allow humans to approve and supervise AI actions rather than micromanaging prompts. The End of the App Grid: How agentic workflows will eventually replace the traditional app-switching model with intent-based computing.

With a background in product strategy and technical leadership, Yathu Karunailingam has spent his career helping organizations bridge the gap between emerging technology and practical user value. His latest work serves as a guide for product managers and founders looking to "future-proof" their roadmaps against the commoditization of AI models.

"The companies that win in the next five years won't just have the best models," Karunailingam notes. "They will have the best scaffolding around those models to make them safe, reliable, and truly useful doers. My goal with this new framework is to help Toronto's tech leaders build that scaffolding today."

The full analysis and additional resources on product strategy can be found on his official website at https://yathu.xyz .

About Yathu Karunailingam

Yathu Karunailingam is a technology product leader and strategy consultant based in Toronto, Canada. Focused on the intersection of Generative AI, product management, and digital transformation, he advises organizations on building scalable, user-centric technical solutions. He is an active contributor to the tech community, writing frequently on the future of work and agentic workflows.

Media Contact: Yathu Karunailingam Email: [email protected] Phone: 647 361 8712 Website: https://yathu.xyz Location: Toronto, Ontario

