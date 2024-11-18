Toronto Transit Commission Implements Smart Charge Management Solution for Electric Bus Fleet

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and PowerON Energy Solutions, in collaboration with BetterFleet, are proud to announce the successful implementation of a smart charge management solution for the TTC's electric buses. This groundbreaking collaboration enhances the TTC's ability to optimize its electric bus charging operations, supporting the agency's goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

This implementation is part of PowerON Energy Solutions' comprehensive partnership with the TTC as their turnkey provider for electrification infrastructure. PowerON has engaged industry leaders BetterFleet and ABB E-mobility as subcontractors to deliver this smart charging solution.

"Our partnership with PowerON is vital to the TTC's goal of being completely zero-emissions by 2040," said Greg Percy, TTC Interim CEO. "We are proud to be paving the way for transit electrification across North America, and bringing new, clean, quiet vehicles to customers and employees across the City of Toronto."

The new charge management system leverages the BetterFleet® charge management platform integrated with ABB E-mobility chargers, and will enable optimized charging sequences and dynamic load management. This technology will ensure that power is allocated efficiently to the right electric buses, helping to meet operational needs while minimizing energy costs. The system was supported by Natural Resources Canada through a $2.5 million contribution under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program.

"At PowerON, we're committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that make fleet electrification efficient and sustainable," said Keegan Tully, CEO of PowerON Energy Solutions. "By collaborating with industry leaders like BetterFleet and ABB E-mobility, we're able to develop and implement innovative technologies tailored to our clients' unique needs. This project with the TTC demonstrates our ability to bring together the best in the industry to drive the transition to zero-emission public transit."

"Working with PowerON, the TTC – one of the largest transit agencies in North America – and ABB E-mobility has been a tremendous opportunity for BetterFleet to showcase the efficiency and impact of dynamic load management and sequential charging," added Daniel Hilson, CEO of BetterFleet. "This project sets a new standard for transit agencies across North America working toward zero-emission goals."

As part of the Canadian Urban Transit Association's Annual Conference and Transit Show, a tour of the TTC's Birchmount Garage will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2024, to showcase the newly implemented smart charge management solution and its role in the TTC's commitment to sustainable mobility.

About PowerON Energy Solutions

PowerON, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, is an electrification leader with resources and expertise to provide charging infrastructure and energy management for all types of fleets. PowerON minimizes the risks associated with the electrification of fleets by taking on the construction and operation of charging infrastructure, greatly simplifying the process while allowing clients to focus on core operations. PowerON pledges to reduce cost and time to electrify while increasing charging reliability for fleets.

About BetterFleet

BetterFleet streamlines the transition to zero-emission vehicles with intelligent software solutions that enable agencies to plan and manage fleets with a simplified, data-driven approach. The BetterFleet platform offers robust energy modeling capabilities that help fleet operators make informed decisions about electrifying depots, optimizing charging schedules, and reducing the cost of transitioning to zero emissions. BetterFleet is part of EVenergi, a global leader in planning, procurement, implementation and operations software for zero-emission fleets and infrastructure. Founded in 2016 in Sydney, Australia, the company has expanded to serve over 200 complex fleets, with offices in the US, Canada, and UK.

