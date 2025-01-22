Toro's Redesigned TITAN® MAX Zero-Turn Mower Dominates Grass

With relentless power, top-tier comfort, and commercial-grade components, the new TITAN

MAX doesn't just raise the bar—it obliterates it

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forged from a legacy of power and performance, the latest edition of the TITAN® MAX zero-turn mower is built to crush the toughest residential lawn care challenges. The new TITAN MAX sits on massive 23-inch Reaper Tires and 13-inch treaded front caster tires for ultimate traction. Toro supercharged the transmission and upgraded to commercial-grade pulleys and idler arm, making it the ultimate tool for ruling your turf.

Upgraded transmission for relentless performance. The new 60 in. TITAN MAX is now available at Lowe's and Toro.com.

The 7-gallon fuel tank helps operators spend more time on the job and less time refueling. This kind of all-day performance demands all-day comfort, which is why the new TITAN MAX has upgraded seat compression springs and armrests for premium support and comfort, as well as fully integrated LED lighting for improved visibility in dim conditions.

"The redesigned TITAN MAX is a high-performance powerhouse built for those seeking a premium mowing experience," says Kristin Hovarth, senior product manager at Toro. "Every detail, right down to the treaded caster tires, was designed to deliver flawless results for our customers' lawns while ensuring unbeatable, first-class comfort and control."

Following in the footsteps of its legendary predecessors, the new TITAN MAX has rugged and reliable components, including the ultra-strong, tubular steel frame chassis. Equipped with the unstoppable strength of the IronForged® cutting system, the new TITAN MAX boasts an ultra-strong bullnose leading reinforced edge made from grade-50 hardened steel featuring updated deck struts for improved durability.

Engineered for durability and top-tier performance, the cutting system boasts Kevlar-reinforced belts for superior strength and resilience, paired with robust, heavy-duty cast aluminum spindles designed to withstand the toughest conditions. Together, these components deliver unmatched longevity and unyielding strength.

The TITAN MAX is armed with features to safeguard both the deck and your property. Confront unexpected obstacles head-on by pressing down on the deck lift pedal to clear them effortlessly. When cutting close to landscape structures, the rugged rubber discharge chute lets you achieve a precision cut without leaving a mark.

For more information on unleashing the power of the new TITAN MAX on your lawn, visit toro.com .

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. More at: www.toro.com .

SOURCE Toro