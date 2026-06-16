TORQ Coatings Launches Premium Concrete Coating Services Across Chicagoland and Milwaukee

High-performance floor coatings built for durability, strength, and craftsmanship.

LOMBARD, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TORQ Coatings, a premium concrete coating company specializing in high-performance residential and commercial flooring solutions, proudly announces its official launch across the Chicagoland region, with expansion into the Milwaukee market already underway. Through exceptional craftsmanship, high-performance materials, and expert installation, TORQ delivers a new standard.

TORQ Coatings specializes in advanced polyaspartic floor coating systems that are 4x stronger than epoxy, delivering long-lasting durability, protection, and style for any space.

TORQ Coatings, a premium concrete coating company specializing in high-performance residential and commercial flooring solutions.

"TORQ Coatings was built on the belief that craftsmanship still matters," said Crayton Caudill, Founder of TORQ Coatings. "We're committed to delivering a product that not only looks exceptional but performs at the highest level for years to come. By combining premium materials, expert installation, and genuine care for every client, we're raising the standard for what homeowners should expect from a floor coating company."

With a commitment to quality and customer experience, TORQ Coatings provides professional one-day installation, allowing customers to transform garages, patios, and basements, quickly without sacrificing precision or excellence. Every project is tailored with a variety of decorative flake blends, giving clients the flexibility to create a finish that complements their unique style and space.

To celebrate the company launch, TORQ Coatings is offering homeowners 20% off installation or 0% for 60 months, for a limited time.

Backing every installation is TORQ's lifetime warranty, offering customers peace of mind and confidence in an investment designed to endure.

For more information about TORQ Coatings, or to schedule a consultation, visit www.TORQCoatings.com or call 630-473-4116.

Media Contact:

NMM Consulting

Nicole Mancuso Meagher

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About TORQ Coatings

TORQ Coatings is a premium concrete coating company specializing in high-performance residential, commercial, and industrial flooring solutions across the Midwest. Built on a foundation of craftsmanship, durability, and precision, TORQ Coatings delivers advanced polyurea and polyaspartic coating systems engineered to withstand heavy use, harsh weather, chemicals, and everyday wear. The company offers one-day installation, decorative flake color options, and industry-leading lifetime warranty protection against peeling, chipping, and yellowing. From garages and patios to warehouses and commercial facilities, TORQ combines expert installation with high-performance materials to create surfaces designed to last for years. Committed to both quality and community impact, TORQ Coatings proudly supports charitable initiatives, including partnerships benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SOURCE TORQ Coatings