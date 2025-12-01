Torque Capital Group Acquires Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions, Announces Rebranding to JGA Space & Defense and Major Facility Expansion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque Capital Group today announced its acquisition of Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions ("JGMS" or the "Company") from Joe Gibbs Racing. The Company is a leading manufacturer of advanced specialty composites and assemblies for solid rocket motor (SRM) propulsion systems, as well as precision machined components for aerospace, space, defense and select racing applications.

Following the transaction, the Company will rebrand as JGA Space & Defense ("JGA"), reflecting its evolution from performance racing into a focused space and defense supplier. The new name underscores JGA's commitment to precision, reliability and cutting-edge engineering in delivering critical products and components to the U.S. defense industrial base, including next-generation hypersonic rocket nozzles.

Torque and its principals will provide substantial financial and operational resources to support JGA's growth. This investment will build on the Company's track record of delivering highly engineered, high-performance solutions and mission-critical quality to its customer base which includes leading innovators in the space and defense markets.

As part of its growth strategy, JGA has secured approximately 60,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space in Huntersville, North Carolina. The Company expects to begin operations in the new facility in the first quarter of 2026, with an option to double the footprint to meet anticipated future demand. The expansion will increase production capabilities, add capacity for key customers and support job creation in the local community.

"This investment, expansion and rebranding represent an exciting new chapter for JGA Space & Defense," said Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner of Torque Capital Group. "As growth-oriented entrepreneurs and operators, we are closely aligned with JGA's legacy of precision, innovative engineering and excellence, and we are proud to support pivotal roles in the supply chains for both national security and space exploration. With an expanded facility, a growing team and additional manufacturing capabilities, we are well positioned to scale operations, drive innovation and deepen long-term customer partnerships in the space and defense industries."

For more information about JGA Space & Defense, please visit www.JGASD.com.

About JGA Space & Defense

JGA Space & Defense is a leading manufacturer of advanced solid rocket motor insulators and nozzle assemblies, including precision machined components for aerospace, space and defense applications. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, the Company leverages decades of SRM and aerospace engineering expertise to serve demanding, mission-critical end markets.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with businesses and management teams at critical inflection points. Torque invests long-term, patient capital behind North American manufacturing and supply chain services companies, with particular expertise in the transportation, mobility, aerospace and defense sectors, and provides strategic, operational and financial resources to help build sustainable value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE JGA Space & Defense