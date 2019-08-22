Torque Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Sok Cheng Soh as CFO and Ana Radeljevic as VP, Head of Business Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Deep-Primed™ T Cell Therapeutics to direct immune power deep within the tumor microenvironment, announced today the appointment of Sok Cheng Soh as Chief Financial Officer and Ana Radeljevic as Vice President, Head of Business Operations.

"With the expansion of Torque's clinical trials and cell manufacturing capabilities in the coming months, strengthening our leadership in finance and business operations is critical to executing on our plans," said Bart Henderson, President and CEO of Torque. "Sok brings extensive experience in strategic financial management with leading biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations, and Ana has strong complementary expertise with leading biotechnology companies in company-building, business development, and operations. We are pleased to have both Sok and Ana join the leadership team at Torque."

Sok Cheng Soh brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and public accounting to her position as Chief Financial Officer of Torque, including treasury, controllership, operations, and financial planning. Prior to joining Torque, Ms. Soh was Vice President, Treasury and Tax at Bioverativ, a biotechnology company acquired in 2018 by Sanofi, where she established and built the company's tax and treasury capabilities. Previously, she was Assistant Treasurer at Boston Scientific, where she led capital market initiatives, financial risk management, and treasury operations. She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of Singapore.

Ana Radeljevic has more than 20 years of finance, business development, and operations experience. Prior to joining Torque, she was founder and CEO of Adventus Partners, a life sciences strategy and business development advisory firm. Previously, she was Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at PerkinElmer and, before that, she held several management positions at Sanofi and Genzyme, including Global Head of Business Planning and Business Development for Biosurgery and Corporate Finance, where she assisted in the divestment of Genzyme's Genetic Testing, Diagnostics, and Pharmaceuticals businesses ($1.2 billion) and the negotiations leading to Sanofi's acquisition of Genzyme. Ms. Radeljevic started her career with Deloitte's Audit and Valuation practices advising clients on M&A transactions. Prior to her career in the life sciences, she was a professional tennis player, reaching world ranking of top 200. Ms. Radeljevic received an MBA from Syracuse University and holds CPA and CFA designations.

About Torque's Deep-Primed™ T Cell Therapy Platform

Torque is developing a new class of Deep-Primed™ cellular immunotherapy designed to overcome the key challenges limiting broad use of cellular therapy in oncology, including the ability to target tumors that express multiple heterogeneous antigens, the ability to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that shuts down T cell function, and the need for cost-effective outpatient treatment with a high margin of safety. Deep-Priming is a unique technology platform that harnesses natural T cell biology and the power of cytokine activation to prime and boost a full immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Deep-Primed T cells are designed to:

Activate a Deep Immune Response Against Solid Tumors & Hematologic Cancers: Natural T cell receptors are primed to target multiple tumor antigens and retain their natural ability to integrate with the full immune system to direct a deep and comprehensive immune response against cancer. Prime and Boost Broad Immune Cell Engagement to Overcome Immunosuppression in the Tumor Microenvironment: Deep-Primed T cells carry surface-anchored cytokines and immunomodulators to jump-start the engagement and coordination of the full network of immune cells to direct immune power in the tumor microenvironment, without significant systemic exposure.

Torque's first clinical program, TRQ-1501 (Deep IL-15 Primed T cells), has received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory solid tumors and lymphomas and is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for this indication.

About Torque (www.torquetx.com)

Torque is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Deep-Primed™ T cell immunotherapy to direct immune power deep within the tumor microenvironment. Torque's first product candidate—TRQ-1501 (Deep IL-15 Primed T cells)—is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors and hematologic cancers. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

