Torque King 4x4 Discusses Motors and Gearing for Electric 4x4s and Light Trucks

BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 16, 2021 -- Specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of products that include 4x4 tools and aftermarket or OEM truck parts, Torque King has recently focused its attention on electric-powered vehicles and how they stack up to trucks with internal combustion engines (ICE). The owner of Torque King, Dan Guarino, has started an informational series of articles that discuss various aspects of electric vehicles, from the mechanic to the driver's point of view.

In the second part of the article series, Torque King explores the distinctions between drivetrains involving internal combustion engines and electrically driven trucks. Comparing these two types of engines allows individuals who drive or work on 4x4 trucks to see differences in:

Efficiency

Torque

Power-to-weight ratio

Energy transmission

This article also dives further into the future of vehicles powered by electricity or an internal combustion engine and discusses how manufacturers will optimize and build electric vehicles. From the general layout of a specific vehicle to its miles per charge, Torque King outlines three types of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that will be developed by startup vehicle manufacturers. With information pertaining to the proposed features of each light truck or electric 4x4's gearing solutions, automotive enthusiasts will have a solid resource to learn more about battery electric vehicles and decide if they'd like to make the change from ICEs to BEVs.

Torque King has spent 40 years as a leading manufacturer, distributor and exporter of 4x4 parts or tooling. Located in Billings, Montana, all of Torque King's operations occur within the facility, from development to final approval.

