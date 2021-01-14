Torque King 4x4 Offers Free Exploded Views to Help Customers More Easily Locate & Order Correct Parts

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a distributor, manufacturer and exporter of a large selection of 4x4 special tools, Torque King 4x4 is now offering detailed exploded views to consumers at no extra cost. Customers can simply browse the collection of free, application-specific exploded views to select the exact parts needed for their 4x4s, SUVs and Light Trucks.

This feature is intended to provide ultimate convenience when looking for vehicle parts for everyone from shadetree mechanics to skilled professionals. Easily accessible online, the library contains diagrams with detailed depictions of application-specific exploded views for a wide range of 4x4 trucks from brands like Chevy, GMC and Ford.

How does it work? Customers first select the right exploded view option for their vehicle. While examining the exploded view, they can choose the particular part required for their automobile. The diagram is conveniently interactive to our unique parts database. After clicking on the desired item, customers will have the option to order it directly on the Torque King 4x4 website, taking the guesswork out of looking for hard-to-find parts and simplifying the entire process.

This expansive collection of exploded views eliminates the usual time it takes to hunt through part numbers, while making it easier than ever for consumers to find the items they need. Customers can be sure they're purchasing the right parts for their vehicles with the help of a completely stress-free shopping experience. Best of all, the exploded views are available at no cost.

Torque King 4x4's selection of dozens of free exploded views currently includes the following from major 4x4 parts manufacturers:

Front axles

Rear axles

Manual transmissions

Transfer cases

Driveshafts

Along with these options, new and updated diagrams for exploded views will be continuously added to the collection on a regular basis. Get the right part the first time with the help of Torque King 4x4.

Formerly known as QUAD 4x4, Torque King 4x4 is leading the industry in exclusive parts, tools, wheel hubs and kits that can't be ordered through any other manufacturer. Since 1977, the company has been dedicated to providing 4x4 parts while guaranteeing rigorous quality assurance and the utmost customer satisfaction. It's also a global distributor of OEM parts, specialty tools, service kits and aftermath components. Torque King 4x4 is proud to partner with other U.S.-based companies to develop new products on the market. Based in Montana, the company offers parts for Chevy, Dodge, Ford, GMC, IHC and Jeep vehicles.

For media inquiries, please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154.

For sales inquiries, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

Related Images

torque-king-4x4.jpg

Torque King 4x4

Torque King 4x4 Logo

Related Links

Learn more about Torque King 4x4's free exploded views

SOURCE Torque King 4x4