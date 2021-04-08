Torque King 4x4 Offers High-Performance and High-Angle CV Shafts for Full-Size Domestic 4x4s

BILLINGS, Mont., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the industry in OEM parts and 4x4 special tools, Torque King now offers high-performance and high-angle CV shafts for consumers. By simply browsing the brand's collection, customers can select the exact CV shafts for their full-size domestic 4x4 models from 1967 thru 2018.

Torque King can provide custom 1410 high angle front CV driveshafts that contain a Double-Cardan 1410 series constant velocity joint with greaseable CV ball capable of operating at angles up to 30 degrees. With 2.5" thick wall driveshaft tubing and a 1.5" diameter, they also contain a long travel slip joint. These custom driveshafts also include heavy-duty factory lubed u-joints featuring advanced sealing and tough, cold forged crosses.

Among Torque King's wide selection, the company offers the following CV shaft types:

TKA3130 — Includes TKA3130 Custom Length 1410 High-Angle CV Shaft Assembly, Pinion Flange, Pinion Seal, Crush Sleeve, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolts.

TK3131 — Includes TKA3130 Custom Length 1410 High-Angle CV Shaft Assembly, Pinion Flange, Pinion Seal, Crush Sleeve, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolts.

TK3134 — Includes TKA 3133 custom length 1410 High Angle CV Shaft Assembly, Pinion Yoke, Pinion Seals, Crush Sleeve, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolts.

TK3150 — Includes TKA3130 custom length 1410 High Angle CV Shaft Assembly, 1410 series Pinion Yoke, Pinion Seal, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolts.

TK3151 — Includes TKA3130 custom length 1410 High Angle CV Shaft Assembly, 1410 series Pinion Yoke, Pinion Seal, Crush Sleeve, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolt.

TK3152 — Includes TKA3130 custom length 1410 High Angle CV Shaft Assembly, 1410 series Pinion Yoke, Pinion Seals, Crush sleeve, Pinion Nut, Pinion Washer, and Driveshaft Bolts.

Formerly known as QUAD 4x4, Torque King 4x4 is leading the industry in exclusive parts, tools, wheel hubs and kits that can't be ordered through any other manufacturer. Since 1977, the company has been dedicated to providing vehicles exceptional equipment like front CV driveshaft double cardan parts. Torque King 4x4 is proud to partner with other U.S.-based companies to develop new products for the market. They're committed to rigorous quality assurance and the utmost customer satisfaction. Based in Montana, the company offers parts for Chevy, Dodge, Ford, GMC, IHC and Jeep vehicles.

For media inquiries, please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154.

For sales inquiries, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

