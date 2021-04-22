Torque King 4x4 Offers Standard CV Shafts and Premium OE Type CV Shafts for Full-Size Domestic 4x4s

BILLINGS, Mont., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a top manufacturer of specialty 4x4 tools and parts, Torque King is proud to carry a selection of front double cardan standard CV shafts and premium OE type CV shafts for customers. Featuring products for top brands ranging from Chevy and Ford to Jeep 4x4s, these components can benefit a variety of vehicle models between 1967 and 2018.

The standard, double cardan front CV driveshafts are designed to replace worn and failing driveshafts on a number of vehicles, including the following:

Chevy and GMC — Trucks, Blazer and Jimmy 4x4s (1967-1991)

and — Trucks, Blazer and Jimmy 4x4s (1967-1991) Dodge and Ram — Trucks (1975-2018) and Ramcharger (1975-1993)

and — Trucks (1975-2018) and Ramcharger (1975-1993) Ford — Trucks (1974-1979), F350 (1985-1997) and Bronco (1973-1979)

— Trucks (1974-1979), F350 (1985-1997) and Bronco (1973-1979) Jeep — Trucks (1971-1988) and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer (1974-1991)

Just like Torque King's standard CV shafts, premium OE type CV shafts are excellent parts for replacing older, stock driveshafts that display symptoms of failure. However, these premium CV shafts are only compatible with Ram 2500/3500 (1994-2018), Ram 4500/5500 (2008-2018), and Ford Super Duty F250/F550 (1999-2016) trucks. With cold forged U-joints, greasable CV balls and booted slip joints, these automotive parts will maximize the efficiency of these rugged Ram or Ford full-size 4x4s.

With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, Torque King 4x4 (previously QUAD 4x4) has served truck owners across the United States with extraordinary and exclusive tools, parts and wheel hubs. From development to quality assurance, each aspect of the production process is handled within the Billings, Montana facility. Torque King also partners with top companies within the U.S. to produce innovative 4x4 components. Whether you're looking for parts, tools or manuals and tech pubs for your truck, you can't beat the products sold at Torque King 4x4.

Please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154 for any media inquiries.

For inquiries involving sales, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

