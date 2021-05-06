Torque King 4x4 to Release Series of Articles Based Around Electric Vehicles

BILLINGS, Mont., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque King, an industry-leading manufacturer of premium OEM parts and 4x4 tools, has announced a new set of informative articles that discuss the shift toward electric vehicles. Within these reference materials, Torque King aims to highlight the future of 4x4s and light trucks in relation to electric-based driving.

To serve individuals from a wide range of automotive backgrounds, Torque King's series of articles will cover the electrification of vehicles from four points of view. These perspectives include the following:

Torque King 4x4

A mechanic's view

A Look at Electric Motors and Gearing

A Look at On Board Power Sources

A manufacturer's view

A driver's point of view

The first article is written by Dan Guarino, the owner of Torque King. With decades of experience under his belt researching the ins and outs of the automotive industry, Dan's valuable information has served thousands of customers through the years.

The first article, written from the viewpoint of a professional mechanic, addresses the potential challenges and opportunities that will be placed upon technicians to repair light trucks and 4x4s with an electric drivetrain. From battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to those with a range extender and hybrid-style drivetrains, this editorial examines the steps most likely to be taken to service these vehicles efficiently. Ultimately, automotive manufacturers will gravitate toward producing all-electric 4x4s and light trucks. However, due to various conditions, mechanics will continue to operate on conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) drivetrains for years to come.

Torque King (formerly known as QUAD 4x4) has established itself as a top manufacturer in the automotive industry for more than 40 years. With a highly skilled and devoted staff, Torque King is able to deliver excellent tools, parts and wheel hubs to truck owners all over the United States. All levels of operations (from development to quality control) are handled in-house within the Torque King facility located in Billings, Montana. Additionally, Torque King 4x4 partners with other top businesses in the U.S. to create one-of-a-kind 4x4 parts. With low prices and innovative products in the Torque King inventory, customers won't find a better selection of 4x4 tools, parts and manuals and tech publications.

For all media inquiries, please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154.

For all sales inquiries, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Torque King 4x4