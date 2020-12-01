Torque King Now Offering Dodge Ram Single Rear Wheel (SRW) and Dual Rear Wheel (DRW) Wheel Hub Parts

BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From an industry-leading manufacturer of 4x4, SUV and other light truck components, Torque King now offers a product line of rear wheel hubs that are specifically designed for Dodge and Ram vehicles. These premium-quality parts are compatible with various single rear wheel (SRW) and dual rear wheel (DRW) Dodge trucks from model years 1972 to 2008.

Torque King uses CNC manufacturing methods to fabricate each hub assembly. With a team of highly skilled engineers at the company's disposal, every Dodge SRW and DRW wheel hub is constructed with careful precision and heavy-duty steel to maximize performance. These parts include hubs with the following product numbers:

TKA11732 (1987-1993 Dodge D/W 250 and 350 trucks with single rear wheels)

TK11392 (1994-1999 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks with single rear wheels)

TK11112 (2000-2002 Ram 2500 and 3500 single rear wheel trucks with either drum or disc brakes)

TKA11740 (1972-1993 Dodge D/W 300 and 350 trucks with dual rear wheels)

TK11113 (2000-2001 Ram 3500 trucks with dual rear wheels and drum brakes)

TK11162 (2001-2002 Ram 3500 trucks with dual rear wheels and disc brakes)

TK11380 (2003-2008 Ram 3500 trucks with dual rear wheels)

Since 1977, Torque King (formerly known as QUAD 4x4) has built itself from the ground up to be an industry leader of 4x4 parts through rigorous quality assurance and quick turnaround times to ensure the utmost satisfaction. Torque King specializes in producing exclusive parts, tools, wheel hubs, and kits that cannot be ordered through any other manufacturer. In addition, the company is a global distributor of OEM parts, specialty tools, service kits, and aftermarket components. These products include axle parts, transfer case parts, transmission parts, transfer case parts, driveshaft parts, and tools for 4x4 powertrains. Torque King also partners with other U.S. based companies with advanced manufacturing processes to develop new products. Additionally, the company offers interactive exploded views and technical notes of truck models to make it easier for customers to find matching parts for their vehicles.

Read more about our Dodge/Ram Rear Wheel Hubs here.

For media inquiries, please contact Dan Guarino at 406-446-1154.

For sales inquiries, please contact Tyler Waters at 1-406-384-0270 or 1-866-251-6762.

