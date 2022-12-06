Torque Limiter Market is poised to Grow at USD 401,488.91 Thousand with Registering CAGR of 5.2% by 2030, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Insights

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Torque Limiter Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Torque Limiter Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This marketing report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. An influential Torque Limiter Market report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global torque limiter market is expected to reach the value of USD 401,488.91 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The torque limiter market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Download Sample Copy of Torque Limiter Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-torque-limiter-market

Market Overview:

A single event or action might cause critical drive components to fail or fracture. Mechanical overload occurs when a spinning component is subjected to torques greater than the system intended to tolerate. Any rotational operation can generate a lot of torque. If there is any malfunction, all of that force can damage the couplings, drive or motor shafts, and gearing, among other impacted components.

The set point is never exceeded due to torque limiters. These pieces prevent mechanical overload and failures by restricting torque forces to that the rotatable components can safely handle them. They may operate on their own or in tandem with electrical sensors. Mechanical torque limiters are sometimes referred to as overload clutches.

Any apparatus with spinning parts can be protected by using torque limiters. A torque limiter can ensure that torque never exceeds dangerous levels if there is any chance that a drive shaft will transmit too much torque to the driven shaft or tangential components. The components introduce a disconnect technique while coupling the two rotating bodies. The high adoption of torque limiters in the aerospace industry is expected to boost market growth, while the high carbon footprint of the automotive sector may restrain the market growth. Grow in awareness about enhanced safety systems is expected to act as an opportunity, and a lack of technological awareness about the functioning of products may challenge the market growth.

Recent Development

In November 2023 , Altra Industrial Motion Corp. announced they had launched a brand-new SIL3/Ple Brake System Flyer. It is an advanced braking system technology that provides enhanced safety performance required to meet demanding safety regulations on applications, including people moving and lifting equipment. The company will attract more customers and expand its product portfolio through this product launch.

, a brand-new SIL3/Ple Brake System Flyer. It is an advanced braking system technology that provides enhanced safety performance required to meet demanding safety regulations on applications, including people moving and lifting equipment. The company will attract more customers and expand its product portfolio through this product launch. In September 2019 , Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG. launched Intelligent safety for small brakes. It has power transmission and is not only able to monitor and supply safety brakes without the use of sensors. It also supplies data and therefore provides intelligent safety. Through this product, the company has attracted more customers and expanded its product portfolio.

Some of the major players operating in the Torque Limiter market are:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG

KTR Systems GmbH

R+W Antriebselemente GmbH

Nexen Group Inc.

Howdon Power Transmission Limited

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.

RINGSPANN GmbH

Cross+Morse

TOK

Miki Pulley Co.

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Hersey Clutch Company

ComInTec S.r.l.

Compomac Spa

Great Tong Ling Enterprise Co.

Geartronics Incorporated

ZETASASSI SRL

Andantex USA Inc.

Inc. SIT S.p.A.

Maschinenfabrik Mönninghoff GmbH & Co. KG

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company

Fenner Drives

Dalton Gear Company

MACH III CLUTCH

and Nu-Teck Couplings Pvt

Get Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-torque-limiter-market

Opportunity

Rising trends for the packaging industry across the globe

The power of packaging is gaining importance in different industries such as food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others. As the packaging represents brand recognition and heavily influences consumer-buying behavior. Moreover, the packaging industry is going automated over the years. Automation involves the usage of robots for handling products in the packaging process. These robots move the products at different stages and are held for the required time. However, the automation equipment uses robots, which in turn use motors and gears to control the motion of the conveyors and the products. Thus, automation has helped the packaging industry to gain more importance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Torque Limiter market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Torque Limiter Market

Market Dynamics: Torque Limiter Market

High adoption of torque limiter in the aerospace industry

The success of every electric and future electric aircraft depends upon the safety and dependability of electrical actuators (EA). By limiting the amount of torque that the actuator drive train components are subjected to, torque limiters increase the reliability of electromechanical actuators (EMA). If the shaft's transmitted torque surpasses a certain threshold, the shaft gives way gradually. This protects against the potential failure and jamming of the actuator.

Emergence of EVs and their torque limiter system

The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. Most electric vehicles (EVs) come as battery electric vehicles, which use a battery to store the electrical energy that powers the vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficiency, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. This adds to the adoption of electric vehicles as all-electric vehicles are zero-emission, thus effectively minimizing carbon emissions.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-torque-limiter-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Torque Limiter Market

BY Type

Friction Torque Limiter

Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter

Shear Pin

Hydraulic

Magnetic

Electronic

BY Torque Range

501 to 3,000 NM

151 to 500 NM

Greater than 3,000 NM

Less than 150 NM

BY Bore Range

55 mm – 92 mm

Upto 55 mm

93 mm – 150 mm

More than 150 mm

BY Drive Arrangement

Coupling

Pilot Mount

BY Design

Slip Clutch

Disconnect Torque Limiter

BY Application

Conveyors

Gearboxes

Generators

Motor

BY End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging and labelling

Paper and printing

Transportation

Metal Industry

Mining Industry

Energy and power

Farm & Agriculture

Food and beverages

Textiles

Plastic and rubber

Medical & Surgical Tools

Water & Wastewater

Regional Analysis/Insights: Torque Limiter Market

The countries covered in the torque limiter market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.. Europe dominates the global market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Torque Limiter Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Torque Limiter Market, By Type Global Torque Limiter Market, By Torque Range Global Torque Limiter Market, By Bore Range Global Torque Limiter Market, By Drive Arrangement Global Torque Limiter Market, By Design Global Torque Limiter Market, By Application Global Torque Limiter Market, By End-User Global Torque Limiter Market, By Region Global Torque Limiter Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-torque-limiter-market

Explore More Reports:

Europe Torque Limiter Market, By Type (Friction Torque Limiter, Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter, Shear Pin, Hydraulic, Magnetic, Electronic, and Others), Torque Range (501 to 3,000 Nm, 151 to 500 Nm, Greater Than 3,000 Nm, Less Than 150 Nm), Bore Range (55 Mm – 92 Mm, Upto 55 Mm, 93 Mm – 150 Mm, More Than 150 Mm), Drive Arrangement (Coupling, Pilot Mount), Design (Slip Clutch, Disconnect Torque Limiter), Application (Conveyors, Gearboxes, Generators, Motor), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Packaging & Labeling, Paper & Printing, Transportation, Metal Industry, Mining Industry, Energy & Power, Farm & Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Textiles, Plastic & Rubber, Medical & Surgical Tools, Water & Wastewater) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-torque-limiter-market

Asia-Pacific Torque Limiter Market, By Type (Friction Torque Limiter, Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter, Shear Pin, Hydraulic, Magnetic, Electronic, and Others), Torque Range (501 to 3,000 Nm, 151 to 500 Nm, Greater Than 3,000 Nm, Less Than 150 Nm), Bore Range (55 Mm – 92 Mm, Upto 55 Mm, 93 Mm – 150 Mm, More Than 150 Mm), Drive Arrangement (Coupling, Pilot Mount), Design (Slip Clutch, Disconnect Torque Limiter), Application (Conveyors, Gearboxes, Generators, Motor), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Packaging & Labeling, Paper & Printing, Transportation, Metal Industry, Mining Industry, Energy & Power, Farm & Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Textiles, Plastic & Rubber, Medical & Surgical Tools, Water & Wastewater) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-torque-limiter-market

Middle East and Africa Torque Limiter Market, By Type (Friction Torque Limiter, Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter, Shear Pin, Hydraulic, Magnetic, Electronic, and Others), Torque Range (501 to 3,000 Nm, 151 to 500 Nm, Greater Than 3,000 Nm, Less Than 150 Nm), Bore Range (55 Mm – 92 Mm, Upto 55 Mm, 93 Mm – 150 Mm, More Than 150 Mm), Drive Arrangement (Coupling, Pilot Mount), Design (Slip Clutch, Disconnect Torque Limiter), Application (Conveyors, Gearboxes, Generators, Motor), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Packaging & Labeling, Paper & Printing, Transportation, Metal Industry, Mining Industry, Energy & Power, Farm & Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Textiles, Plastic & Rubber, Medical & Surgical Tools, Water & Wastewater) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-torque-limiter-market

North America Torque Limiter Market, By Type (Friction Torque Limiter, Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter, Shear Pin, Hydraulic, Magnetic, Electronic, and Others), Torque Range (501 to 3,000 Nm, 151 to 500 Nm, Greater Than 3,000 Nm, Less Than 150 Nm), Bore Range (55 Mm – 92 Mm, Upto 55 Mm, 93 Mm – 150 Mm, More Than 150 Mm), Drive Arrangement (Coupling, Pilot Mount), Design (Slip Clutch, Disconnect Torque Limiter), Application (Conveyors, Gearboxes, Generators, Motor), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Packaging & Labeling, Paper & Printing, Transportation, Metal Industry, Mining Industry, Energy & Power, Farm & Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Textiles, Plastic & Rubber, Medical & Surgical Tools, Water & Wastewater) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-torque-limiter-market

Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission), Component (Clutch Plate, Damper, Impeller, Stator, Turbine), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Hybrid Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Electric Vehicle) End Users (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket) U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-torque-converter-market

Automotive Torque Sensor Market By Type (Rotary Torque Sensors, Reaction Torque Sensors), Technology (Surface Acoustic Wave, Magnetoelastic, Optical, Strain Gauge), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Mechanical Configuration (Shaft Style, Flange Style), Application (Automotive, Test and Measurement, Industrial and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-torque-sensor-market

Torque Vectoring Differential Market, By Technology (Active Torque Vectoring System (ATVS), Passive Torque Vectoring System (PTVS)), Clutch Actuation Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway), Component (Differential Bearing, Differential Gear, Differential Case), Propulsion (I.C. Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-torque-vectoring-differential-market

Automotive Torque Vectoring Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive), Clutch Actuation Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), EV Type (BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), HEV (Hybrid electric Vehicle)), Technology (Active Torque Vectoring System, Passive Torque Vectoring System) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-torque-vectoring-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research