Torque Motor Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the high operational efficiency of torque motors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global torque motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 288.71 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The high operational efficiency of torque motors drives the demand for the global torque motor market during the forecast period. These motors are used in various fields like robotics, packaging, critical defense, and machine tools like drills, milling machines, and lathes. Factors like easy integration, lower cost of ownership, and dynamic performance boost the growth of the torque motor market. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torque Motor Market 2023-2027

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 had a negative impact on the global torque motor market. The economic effects of the pandemic slowed down the industries in which torque motors are extensively used, resulting in decreased demand for the maintenance of industrial machines. However, after lifting the pandemic restrictions in 2021, the market resumed its growth.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of constant torque motor technology is a recent trend influencing the global torque motor market.

Constant torque motors are brushless DC motors offering high efficiency. They are controlled through 24-V signals.

Some key benefits of constant torque motors include reduced utility bills, federal tax credits, and sustainability.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in raw material prices, which affects the production cost, is a key challenge to the growth of the global torque motor market.

This results in various key vendors opting to enter long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce the impact of fluctuating raw material prices, whereas small vendors don't have such agreements.

The raw materials used in torque motor production, like steel, cast iron, and other alloys, are prone to price fluctuations significantly.

Additionally, rare-earth metals are difficult to mine and fabricate into parts, which makes it possible to be available only in limited quantities.

Torque Motor Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (DC torque motors and AC torque motors), end-user (robotics and semicon industry, food and packaging industry, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The DC torque motors are the largest contributing segment to the global torque motor market during the forecast period.

are the largest contributing segment to the global torque motor market during the forecast period. This segment is further categorized into brushed DC torque motors (BDCM) and brushless DC torque motors (BLDCM). Both motors have different applications.

The difference between these two types of torque motors is that the BDCM, the simplest type of motor uses a magnetic field while the BLDCM, the more sophisticated type, uses electrical current.

Hence, the different applications of these torque motors are expected to drive the global torque motor market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global torque motor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global torque motor market.

The APAC region is expected to contribute to 48% of the growth of the global torque motor market during the forecast period.

region is expected to contribute to 48% of the growth of the global torque motor market during the forecast period. This is because of the increased adoption of torque motors to promote efficiency in manufacturing in countries like India , China , Taiwan , Japan , and South Korea .

, , , , and . The demand for machine tools integrated with torque motors in APAC is estimated to continue to outpace the demand in other developed regions like North America and Europe during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Torque Motor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the torque motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the torque motor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the torque motor market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of torque motor market vendors

Torque Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 288.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Danaher Corp., ETEL SA, Lafert Spa, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, Tecnotion BV, ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG, Hiwin Technologies Corp., NUM AG, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Phase Motion Control Spa, Regal Rexnord Corp., Technai Team Spa, ATE Antriebstechnik and Entwicklungs GmbH and Co.KG, B. Kettere Sohne GmBH and Co. KG, Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH, and Franz Kessler GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

DC torque motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AC torque motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ETEL SA

Franz Kessler GmbH

Hiwin Technologies Corp.

Kollmorgen Corp.

Lafert Spa

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Siemens AG

Tecnotion BV

ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

