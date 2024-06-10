Torque Motor Market size is set to grow by USD 309.1 million from 2024-2028, High operational efficiency of torque motors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global torque motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 309.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. High operational efficiency of torque motors is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of constant torque motor technology. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include ATE Antriebstechnik and Entwicklungs GmbH and Co. KG, B. Kettere Sohne GmBH and Co. KG, Danaher Corp., ETEL SA, Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH, Franz Kessler GmbH, Hiwin Technologies Corp., Lafert Spa, Moog Inc., NUM AG, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Phase Motion Control Spa, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, Technai Team Spa, Tecnotion BV, and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global torque motor market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Torque Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 309.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled ATE Antriebstechnik and Entwicklungs GmbH and Co. KG, B. Kettere Sohne GmBH and Co. KG, Danaher Corp., ETEL SA, Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH, Franz Kessler GmbH, Hiwin Technologies Corp., Lafert Spa, Moog Inc., NUM AG, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Phase Motion Control Spa, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, Technai Team Spa, Tecnotion BV, and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

The global torque motor market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of constant torque motor technology. These motors, which are controlled through 24-V signals, offer constant torque and are programmable at the factory. They are used in various applications, including cooling, heating, and fan operation, with the speed taps programmed based on the required torque.

Constant torque motors are mid-tier product offerings with a low cost of upgrade. They help reduce utility bills, qualify for federal tax credits, and promote sustainability. Manufacturers can differentiate themselves using this technology, leading to higher profit margins and customer satisfaction.

The torque motor market is experiencing significant growth with increasing demand for automation and efficiency in various industries. New technologies, such as adaptive torque control and brushless DC motors, are trending in this market. Robots and torque motors are used in manufacturing processes to improve productivity and reduce labor costs.

Additionally, the use of torque motors in renewable energy systems, like wind turbines and electric vehicles, is expanding. The market is competitive with key players offering advanced features and cost-effective solutions. The demand for torque motors is driven by the need for precise control and high torque output in various applications. Overall, the torque motor market is expected to continue growing due to its versatility and importance in modern technology.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The torque motor market faces challenges from the instability of raw material prices. Long-term contracts help larger vendors mitigate this issue, but smaller ones suffer. Steel, cast iron, and alloys, key components, see significant price fluctuations. Rare-earth metals, used in permanent magnet motors, also cause volatility due to limited availability and mining difficulties. These factors increase production costs and negatively impact sales and profit margins, hindering market growth.

• The Torque Motor Market faces several challenges in the current business environment. One major challenge is the increasing competition from other motor types, such as AC and DC motors. Another challenge is the rising cost of raw materials and manufacturing, which affects the profitability of torque motor manufacturers. Additionally, the need for energy efficiency and low emissions is driving demand for advanced technologies in torque motors.

• Regulations and certifications, such as those related to safety and environmental standards, also pose challenges for businesses in this market. Furthermore, the global economic situation and geopolitical instability can impact the demand for torque motors in various industries. Overall, the Torque Motor Market requires continuous innovation and adaptation to meet the evolving needs of customers and regulatory requirements.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 DC torque motors

1.2 AC torque motors End-user 2.1 Robotics and semicon Industry

2.2 Food and packaging industry

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 DC torque motors- The DC torque motor market is driven by the increasing usage of brushed DC torque motors (BDCM) and brushless DC torque motors (BLDCM) in various industries. DC torque motors, including BDCM and BLDCM, are categorized based on the presence or absence of brushes. BDCM consists of a stator, rotor, brushes, and a commutator, while BLDCM uses a fixed magnetic field to generate a magnetic field within the coil. BLDCM, which is more sophisticated and durable than BDCM, dominates the market. Applications include office automation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, winding, and unwinding. Vendors like ETEL SA, Kollmorgen, and Moog Inc. offer different series of DC torque motors for various applications.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Torque Motors Market encompasses various industries, including Machine Tool Industry, Robotics and Semiconductor, Food Beverage & Tobacco, Flat Panel Display, and Medical Equipment. Torque motors, a type of electric motor, are integral to the operation of CNC machine tools and industrial machinery. Two primary types of torque motors are DC torque motors and Brushless DC motors.

DC torque motors, which use Rare-earth metals in their rotors, provide high power output and are commonly used in conveyor systems. Brushless DC motors, utilizing Direct Drive Technology and Cast iron or Steel construction, offer high efficiency and speed in robotics applications. Conventional motors, while not torque motors, are also relevant in this context as they serve as alternatives in certain industrial settings.

Market Research Overview

The Torque Motor Market encompasses the production, supply, and application of motors that generate torque to move mechanical loads. These motors are essential in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and construction. The market is driven by factors such as increasing automation in industries, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and advancements in motor technology.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The types of torque motors include AC, DC, and permanent magnet motors. Applications include pumps, compressors, conveyors, and material handling systems. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for torque motors in renewable energy applications and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering similar products, leading to price competition and innovation as key differentiators.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

DC Torque Motors



AC Torque Motors

End-user

Robotics And Semicon Industry



Food And Packaging Industry



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio