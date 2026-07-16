Torque Motor Suites Takes Luxury Private Garage Suites National with Blue Ash, Ohio Grand Opening

The brand marks its national expansion with the July 29 ribbon cutting and grand opening of its second address in Blue Ash, Ohio, welcomes four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves as a future owner and partner, introduces Torque Black and backs every reservation with StartLine Assurance.

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque Motor Suites, an entity of Neyer Properties, is taking its luxury private garage suite brand national. The company will mark the moment on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with the ribbon cutting and grand opening of its second address, in Blue Ash, Ohio, at 4:30 p.m. ET, as it advances new communities in the Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville and Birmingham markets.

Torque Motor Suites Blue Ash, the brand's second address.

Torque is not asking future owners to take the vision on faith. It is offering proof. One of the most decorated names in motorsports has already committed: four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, who joined Torque as a future owner and strategic partner. And, every reservation is protected by Torque's StartLine Assurance, the brand's commitment to refund a member's reservation fee if a planned community is not completed.

"For me, Torque is about more than cars," said Helio Castroneves, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion and Torque future owner. "It is about passion, community and having a place that reflects what you love."

Torque was built for people who have outgrown ordinary storage and want a place worthy of what they have built. The cars, the collections, the companies, and the stories worth protecting. Most of the category calls that a place to park things. Torque calls it a place to belong.

This is not a car condo. It is a luxury private garage suite. A private address for what drives you.

"People keep trying to define this category by the garage. We define it by the owner," said Chris Dobrozsi, Executive Vice President of Torque Motor Suites & Neyer Properties. "Torque is for the person who spent a lifetime building something meaningful and wants a place worthy of it. The cars matter, but so does everything they stand for: identity, community, sanctuary and legacy. That is what we build, one address at a time."

Blue Ash is the second of two Torque communities in Greater Cincinnati, alongside the brand's Oakley location, serving collectors from Indian Hill and Hyde Park to Mason. From there, Torque is advancing four new communities in some of the country's most affluent enthusiast markets: Westmont, in the western suburbs of Chicago near Hinsdale, Oak Brook and Naperville; Noblesville, north of Indianapolis among the collectors of Carmel, Zionsville and Fishers; Nolensville, outside Nashville in Williamson County beside Brentwood and Franklin; and Birmingham, Alabama, near Barber Motorsports Park and Mountain Brook.

In a category where buyers want progress they can see and a developer they can trust, Torque is taking a deliberate approach: move with each city, clear the right approvals, and build what it commits to. Backed by Neyer Properties, an established developer with a record of delivering what it builds, Torque expects groundbreakings to follow through 2027 as approvals clear. The pace is patient. The commitment is not. More markets are already in planning, with new locations to be announced soon.

The Blue Ash, Ohio celebration will also introduce Torque Black, a private membership and reservation pathway for future owners. Members receive access to all Torque communities nationwide, select owner experiences, curated Torque community events, and Torque Black is the initial deposit for a limited and numbered suite reservation with charter member status.

BLUE ASH AT A GLANCE

Suites: 30 private garage suites in Phase I; Scheduling Phase II w/20 additional suites.

Suite size: 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, including up to 400 on a mezzanine level.

Ownership: Deeded ownership with a professionally managed owners association.

Interior: Minimum 18-foot ceilings, climate control, insulated walls and ceilings, LED lighting, and a bathroom, with showers in select units.

Access: 16-foot wide by 12-foot high remote-operated insulated garage doors, 14-foot high in select units, plus a steel entry door.

Options: Private outdoor patio and grilling area, bar cabinetry with sink, specialty flooring, and industrial ceiling fans.

Security: Gated and fenced campus, cameras throughout, and coded garage and entry doors.

Owners love the space, and they should. They own it. They shape it to fit their lives, from the collection inside to how it feels the moment they walk in. It is theirs, deeded and real, in a way a rented unit never is. Torque designs for connection too, with clubhouses, member events, and amenities like pickleball courts that give owners a reason to gather.

Grant, a current Torque Blue Ash owner, came for a secure, private place with the amenities to house his collection.

"That is exactly what I got," Grant said. "What I did not expect was the community. We don't all collect the same cars, but we have so much in common that the friendships just happen."

Every Torque community is built on four ideas: identity, because a suite is shaped by its owner; community, because the people matter as much as the cars; sanctuary, because everyone needs a place away from the noise; and legacy, because what you own here is real and yours to pass on. In the end, what you have built deserves a place of its own.

Your Success Deserves Its Own Address.

Future owners interested in Blue Ash, Oakley, or an upcoming Torque community can request information, inquire about Torque Black, or schedule a private introduction at torquesuites.com.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Torque Motor Suites Blue Ash Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Torque Motor Suites Blue Ash, 4310 Glendale Milford Rd, Blue Ash, OH

Who: Current and future owners, invited partners, invited guests, local leaders and credentialed media only.

Media RSVP: email- [email protected]

ABOUT TORQUE MOTOR SUITES

Torque Motor Suites is a luxury private garage suite brand for owners, collectors, founders and enthusiasts who have outgrown ordinary storage. An entity of Neyer Properties, Torque builds private, deeded ownership communities founded on four ideas: identity, community, sanctuary and legacy. Its future owners include four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves. With two locations in Greater Cincinnati, in Oakley and Blue Ash, and planned communities in the Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville and Birmingham markets, Torque is defining what a private garage suite can be.

Torque is not where collectors store what they love. It is where they give it an address.

Learn more and subscribe for updates: www.torquesuites.com

Instagram: @torque_suites

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TorqueSuites

LinkedIn: @Torque Motor Suites (www.linkedin.com/showcase/torque-motor-suites/)

MEDIA CONTACTS

Name - Amanda Kladakis

Title - Director of Operations

Company - Neyer Properties

Email address - [email protected]

Phone Number - 513-699-8820

SOURCE Torque Motor Suites