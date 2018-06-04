TorQuest Completes Sale of WSB Titan to GMS

"Titan has grown rapidly to become Canada's leading distributor of wallboard and other building supplies for new construction and renovation. Its tremendous success is a result of the company's strong value proposition and service delivery excellence, and the hard work and expertise of its many talented and dedicated employees, led by Doug Skrepnek, Gord Coutts and Ryan Shoemaker," said TorQuest Partner Matt Chapman. "TorQuest has been an ideal partner for us as we have built and grown WSB Titan. Their integrity, creativity and discipline made them the firm we wanted to partner with for this stage of Titan's growth. We are delighted with the success of our partnership with TorQuest, and excited about the next chapter of our business evolution as part of GMS," added Doug Skrepnek, CEO of Titan.

The completion of this acquisition further strengthens GMS's position as one of the largest wallboard distributors in North America, with combined revenues of approximately

$3 billion and more than 240 branches throughout 42 states and 5 provinces in Canada.

Titan will operate as a subsidiary of GMS going forward and will continue to be managed by its existing management team, led by Doug Skrepnek as President of GMS Canada.

About TorQuest:

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$2 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies, and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest Partners, visit www.torquest.com.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 240 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

