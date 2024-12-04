Torram Secures Strategic Backing from Blockchain Founders Fund to Pioneer Institutional-Grade DeFi on Bitcoin

Torram gains Blockchain Founders Fund's backing to drive fintech innovation and unlock Bitcoin's full potential for institutional DeFi.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torram is excited to introduce one of its landmark early backers: Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a renowned supporter of groundbreaking blockchain ventures. This collaboration supercharges Torram's mission to unlock Bitcoin's full potential as the foundation for institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) natively on Bitcoin.

Torram is setting the stage for the next generation of fintech innovation and receives financial backing from Blockchain Founders Fund.

Recognized globally for catalyzing high-impact blockchain and Web3 ventures, BFF brings a vast strategic network and hands-on expertise to Torram. This collaboration is set to boost Torram's development of secure, scalable Bitcoin-native infrastructure that bridges the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi.

"Blockchain Founders Fund's investment in Torram validates our thesis that the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem will be the largest DeFi ecosystem in the world if we build the right infrastructure," said Vakeesan Mahalingam, CEO of Torram. "With their experience and network, we are ready not just to disrupt—but redefine—what's possible for institutional finance on Bitcoin."

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at BFF, added:

"Through secure on-chain data indexing and decentralized oracle networks, Torram is unlocking Bitcoin's untapped potential by creating the infrastructure institutions need to efficiently access decentralized finance. Their work is setting a new benchmark for how Bitcoin can power institutional-grade solutions, and we're thrilled to support their journey in shaping the future of finance."

BFF has a storied track record of empowering blockchain startups that break barriers and reshape industries. As a strategic partner, BFF will amplify Torram's ability to make Bitcoin the go-to network for secure, institutional financial solutions, ensuring that Torram stays at the forefront of the Bitcoin DeFi revolution.

Riding the Wave of Institutional Adoption

This partnership is pivotal in Bitcoin's evolution, with growing institutional demand for decentralized solutions. Torram's innovative toolkit aims to harness Bitcoin's untapped potential to create financial systems built for the future, unlocking trillions in value natively on Bitcoin.

As the Bitcoin ecosystem matures, Torram's visionary approach is attracting the attention of leading investors eager to capitalize on the next era of the financial industry. Torram welcomes visionary Bitcoin ecosystem partners to join its mission of building the next generation of finance on Bitcoin.

Visit torram.XYZ for early investment opportunities or to learn more about how Torram is positioning itself to lead the DeFi revolution.

About Torram

Torram is building the foundational infrastructure that enables institutional-grade DeFi and real-world asset tokenization natively on Bitcoin. Torram empowers financial institutions to leverage Bitcoin's

unmatched security, transparency, and $880 billion of global liquidity through its decentralized oracle network, on-chain data indexing, and institutional-grade solutions.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a leading venture capital firm accelerating blockchain technology and Web3 adoption. Known for its hands-on approach, BFF provides startups with capital, mentorship, and strategic insight. Its portfolio features some of the blockchain sector's most promising projects, reflecting its commitment to empowering the next wave of decentralized innovation.

